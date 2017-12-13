Brange 'patching up differences' over holidays

They've been estranged for over a year, but could the holiday season bring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back together?

As they gear up to celebrate a second Christmas separated, an insider tells RadarOnline Christmas might be the perfect opportunity for the former couple to unite, not only for the sake of their six kids, but also their Hollywood careers.

"The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family but especially about their kids," the source tells the outlet, adding the pair are trying to "patch up" their differences.

"He’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it."

And while you'd think the chance for a second shot at love would be reason enough to get back together, the source spills further goss claiming there's a career benefit in a reconciliation and we could see Brad and Ange back together on the red carpet.

"The stakes are a little higher this year because Angelina’s movie First They Killed My Father has been short-listed for a Foreign Language Film Oscar and Maddox, their oldest, gets a producer credit on the film," they add.

"Brad and his company Plan B are going to step out and publicly support Angelina’s film, and support that with an appearance before the Golden Globes in early January."

Despite the initial split stemming from Brad's issues with alcohol, the insider goes on adding that it'll be the 42-year-old actress who makes the ultimate decision on whether she'll get back with her estranged husband.

"Brad has changed a lot in the time since he and Angelina separated, and he definitely wants his big family back, but this is entirely Angelina’s decision."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram