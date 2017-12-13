News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'

Brange 'patching up differences' over holidays

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

They've been estranged for over a year, but could the holiday season bring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back together?

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
6:41

The Fumble Recreates JR Smith's Soup-Throwing Scandal!! -The Huddle
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
1:56

Kevin Smith Struggles to Hold Back Tears as He Talks About the Heart Attack That Almost Killed Him
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
6:33

They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
0:55

Moose Wrestles a Tire Swing in Spokane, Washington
Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
3:08

Sprousehart vs. Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn: Hottest New Celeb Couple of 2017
Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
1:55

Will Smith In Talks To Play Genie In Aladdin Live-Action Film
8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
4:50

8 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Smith
Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
0:46

Sam Smith Stays True To The 'Bond' Theme
Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids

Dad Battling Cancer Shares Amazing Update With Kids
 

As they gear up to celebrate a second Christmas separated, an insider tells RadarOnline Christmas might be the perfect opportunity for the former couple to unite, not only for the sake of their six kids, but also their Hollywood careers.

"The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family but especially about their kids," the source tells the outlet, adding the pair are trying to "patch up" their differences.

Could Christmas bring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back together? Source: Getty

"He’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it."

And while you'd think the chance for a second shot at love would be reason enough to get back together, the source spills further goss claiming there's a career benefit in a reconciliation and we could see Brad and Ange back together on the red carpet.

"The stakes are a little higher this year because Angelina’s movie First They Killed My Father has been short-listed for a Foreign Language Film Oscar and Maddox, their oldest, gets a producer credit on the film," they add.

"Brad and his company Plan B are going to step out and publicly support Angelina’s film, and support that with an appearance before the Golden Globes in early January."

An insider says Ange would be the one making the ultimate decision on a reconciliation with Brad. Source: Getty

Could we see Hollywood's former golden couple back together on the red carpet? Source: Getty

Ange ended the couple's two year marriage last September. Source: Getty

Despite the initial split stemming from Brad's issues with alcohol, the insider goes on adding that it'll be the 42-year-old actress who makes the ultimate decision on whether she'll get back with her estranged husband.

"Brad has changed a lot in the time since he and Angelina separated, and he definitely wants his big family back, but this is entirely Angelina’s decision."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top