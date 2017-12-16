Exclusive: Roxy Jacenko wants Margot Robbie to play her on screen

She's previously been tipped to join the Real Housewives Of Sydney cast, but while Roxy Jacenko has no plans to have a reality show, the PR queen knows exactly who she'd like to portray her if her life was turned into a movie.

Speaking to Be, the Sweaty Betty PR founder says, "If there was a movie – well Margot Robbie for sure!".

And a motion picture based on the successful businesswoman's eventful life could very well happen one day, as she takes one step closer to that sector with a new collaboration with streaming service Stan.

This week Stan announced a new partnership with Roxy, which will see her be a brand ambassador for the next 12 months.

For the mother-of-two, it's all about spending quality time with daughter Pixie and son Hunter, while having a generous selection of programs to watch at one's leisure with a simple online log-in.

"I am thrilled to be part of something that allows me to spend quality family time on my time," says Roxy.

"Not to mention Stan has the greatest selection of shows, from after work wind down to early risers (you know who) there’s something to watch that will guarantee quiet time for at least half an hour."

Well we'll keep the binge watching going Roxy, while we wait for you to get started on that movie script.

