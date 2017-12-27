Chris Hemsworth has the perfect belated Christmas gift for fans, unwrapped and as tempting as ever.

Another day, another shirtless Chris Hemsworth video

The 34-year-old Thor star has shared a fun clip of himself on social media, in which he poses shirtless, of course.

The former Home And Away actor reveals fellow Summer Bay heart throb Jason Smith decided to capture this candid video of him, and well, we just don't know where to look.

Initially we're treated to a glimpse of the hunk's muscly arms and torso, before the camera lens zooms in.

And then all that takes up the screen is Chris' heavenly blue eyes. We're melting.

One thing's for sure, his wife Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady!

