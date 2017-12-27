News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beyoncé handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro
Beyoncé handles double wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Another day, another shirtless Chris Hemsworth video

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Chris Hemsworth has the perfect belated Christmas gift for fans, unwrapped and as tempting as ever.

Another day, another shirtless Chris Hemsworth video

Another day, another shirtless Chris Hemsworth video

The 34-year-old Thor star has shared a fun clip of himself on social media, in which he poses shirtless, of course.

The former Home And Away actor reveals fellow Summer Bay heart throb Jason Smith decided to capture this candid video of him, and well, we just don't know where to look.

chris hemsworth shirtless

Chris Hemsworth has the perfect belated Christmas gift for fans, unwrapped and as tempting as ever. Source: Instagram

chris hemsworth christmas

The 34-year-old Thor star has shared a fun clip of himself on social media, in which he poses shirtless, of course. Source: Instagram

Initially we're treated to a glimpse of the hunk's muscly arms and torso, before the camera lens zooms in.

And then all that takes up the screen is Chris' heavenly blue eyes. We're melting.

One thing's for sure, his wife Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady!

chris hemsworth eyes

Initially we're treated to a glimpse of the hunk's muscly arms and torso, before the camera lens zooms in. Source: Instagram

chris hemsworth blue eyes

And then all that takes up the screen is Chris' heavenly blue eyes. We're melting. Source: Instagram

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top