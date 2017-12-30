Emily Ratajkowski's steamy bath selfies

News

The American model shared a clip of her enjoying some alone time in the tub, which shows her wearing just a pair glasses an necklace.

With her wet hair and no make-up, the 26-year-old's steamy shots show she is a complete natural beauty.

Emily Ratajkowski naked bath

Em Rata has bared all again, this time sharing a steamy snap of herself in the bath. Source: Instagram/EmRata

Alongside the racy photos, Emily added the temperature "119°F" to show just how hot things were getting.

Later, she shared a selfie of her bathroom antics which clearly show off her dark features.

Emily Ratajkowski nude bath

The only thing she's wearing is a pair of glasses. Source: Instagram/EmRata

Emily Ratajkowski nude bath selfie

She is known as a sex symbol for a good reason. Source: Getty

The sex symbol, who become a recognisable face after starring in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, is currently on a Christmas vacycay in a stunning beachside location.

She's no stranger to sharing raunchy photos of herself with her 16 million followers on social media and regularly flaunts her curves in bikinis and lacy lingerie.

