Emily Ratajkowski's steamy bath selfies

Emily Ratajkowski has bared all to her fans, sharing a video of herself completely nude in the bath. Check it out below.

The American model shared a clip of her enjoying some alone time in the tub, which shows her wearing just a pair glasses an necklace.

With her wet hair and no make-up, the 26-year-old's steamy shots show she is a complete natural beauty.

Alongside the racy photos, Emily added the temperature "119°F" to show just how hot things were getting.

Later, she shared a selfie of her bathroom antics which clearly show off her dark features.

The sex symbol, who become a recognisable face after starring in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, is currently on a Christmas vacycay in a stunning beachside location.

She's no stranger to sharing raunchy photos of herself with her 16 million followers on social media and regularly flaunts her curves in bikinis and lacy lingerie.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram