Mariah Carey to personally check sound ahead of NYE performance

Remember Mariah's on-stage disaster at last year's New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square?

Well, it seems the embarrassing lip-sync fiasco that saw Mimi storm off stage wasn't enough to put her off as it's been confirmed she's taking the midnight slot again to help people celebrate the start of 2018.

This time though she's not taking any chances and is reportedly performing the sound check herself.

A report on TMZ said Mariah is determined to show the world she's up to the task after being so heavily criticised last year.

Mariah claimed at the time the disaster was caused by her inability to hear her music through her earpiece, something that was disputed by the event's organisers.

It seems both parties have put their differences aside in order to make the do-over happen.

Mariah, 47, has been flaunting her family festivities on social media in the run up to the new year, with the mum-of-two enjoying some down time in Aspen with her dancer boyfriend, Brian Tanaka.

Interestingly, her former Aussie fiancé James Packer has been holidaying in the same resort, but it's not clear if they've endured an awkward encounter.

We can't wait to see MiMi take the stage tomorrow night.

