Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick welcome second child

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are now the proud parents of two.

And if you missed the birth announcement, don't worry — you're not alone.

The Grace and Frankie actress, 30, shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram in the most casual way, with a laid-back selfie of her cradling the newborn as one of her dogs sits in the background with a dreaded cone of shame around its neck.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker captioned the shot.

Last year, her tennis player hubby, 35, announced during a sweet speech he made while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame that he and his wife of a decade were expecting their second child.

There was speculation in December that the little one had arrived after Brooklyn shared what appeared to be a breastfeeding pic, but they kept tight-lipped about it until now.

Sadly, there's still no name on the latest member of the clan, who joins big brother Hank, two.

