Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick welcome second child

Suzy Byrne
Yahoo7 Be

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are now the proud parents of two.

And if you missed the birth announcement, don't worry — you're not alone.

The Grace and Frankie actress, 30, shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram in the most casual way, with a laid-back selfie of her cradling the newborn as one of her dogs sits in the background with a dreaded cone of shame around its neck.

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick welcome second child

Brooklyn played down the announcement of her bub, with a photo filled with chaos. Source: Instagram/BrooklynDecker

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker captioned the shot.

Last year, her tennis player hubby, 35, announced during a sweet speech he made while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame that he and his wife of a decade were expecting their second child.

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick have second baby

The pair have been married for eight years have been private during their pregnancy. Source: Getty

Brooklyn Decker son Hank

The newest edition joins older brother, Hank, who is two. Source: Instagram/BrooklynDecker

There was speculation in December that the little one had arrived after Brooklyn shared what appeared to be a breastfeeding pic, but they kept tight-lipped about it until now.

Sadly, there's still no name on the latest member of the clan, who joins big brother Hank, two.

