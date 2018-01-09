Paris Hilton flaunts $2.5M engagement ring at Golden Globes

Paris Hilton announced her boyfriend of two years Chris Zylka popped the question while they were away skiing in Aspen last week.

On Sunday, the loved-up couple attended HBO's official Golden Globes after party where the 36-year-old flaunted her humongous engagement ring.

When chatting with Extra TV, Paris referred to Green & Co. diamond rock, which is reportedly worth $2.5 million ($2 million USD), as "the most beautiful ring [she's] ever seen in [her] life".

Chris gushed about his fiancée to the outlet.

"She's my best friend," the 32-year-old said. "She's the most gorgeous thing on the planet... and she's one of the strongest women I know."

Paris also blissed out on her fiancé to Extra.

"He's my everything," she told the publication. "He's my other half. I've never felt so safe or protected."

Despite only just getting engaged, it seems the Hilton heiress is already thinking about kids with Chris.

"It's amazing to now have my whole life planned out," Paris gushed. "I can't wait to start a family and start the next chapter of my life."

