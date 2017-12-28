The Real Housewives of Melbourne S4 Ep 4 Recap

After last week’s episode that culminated in a forensic sweep of Venus’s phone by a posse of extremely concerned Housewives wearing angel wings who heard the words “unflattering photos of you” and had rightful conniptions, it looks as though Gina’s newest BFF in the franchise might have done irreparable damage to her standing amongst the girls.

I dunno about you, but I’m gagging to find out what the fallout is gonna be - and there’s only one way to find out so let’s get cracking with episode four!

We open with Gamble and Sally deciding to catch up for lunch, and once their mutual outfit appreciation winds up (the word “gorgeous” is thrown around freely, as per contractual obligations) they settle in for champagne and a conversation about Gina.

Gamble gives Sally a brief rundown as to what’s gone down, and a very wise Sally offers some sage advice: maybe don’t worry about Gina thinks so much?

Chat moves on to Venus’s creepy unflattering photo collection!

They agree she’s full of shit and also, the whole thing is super weird and dodgy. [once again, WHERE DID THESE PHOTOS COME FROM, WHO IS THE DUDE WHO HAD THEM ON HIS PHONE IN THE FIRST PLACE, I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS]

Speaking of Venus, don’t you worry about rumours she and her husband have been exaggerating her wealth and status in order to score a spot on Real Housewives - she is SUPER RICH and she’s gonna prove it by casually wandering into a car dealership and asking to sit in their most expensive McLaren, please.

Is it worth noting that she doesn’t actually BUY the car? Whatever. It’s still a fantastic place for her and her sister to sit in the front seats and have a heart to heart about Rebecca’s upcoming nuptials - or rather, how Rebecca would like to not actually like those nuptials to go ahead.

Back to Gamble and Sally’s lunch, where the topic of Venus’s husband’s purchased peerage comes up. Gamble sums it up perfectly: “They’re a poor man’s idea of what rich is”.

The dodginess of the fake lordship plus the photo scandal has both Gamble and Sally wondering exactly what Venus and Lord James are playing at.

Having taken a break from sitting in the McLaren she won’t be buying, Venus and her sister are now enjoying a coffee at the luxury car showroom’s cafe (???) and debriefing about Luke’s 21st.

Venus tells Rebecca the story from the perspective of an innocent woman falsely accused of having done something super creepy, but then in her dead-eyed straight-to-camera chat, reveals her true colours.

Ugh, Venus is such a lying creep. I need a change of scenery. Prahran Market oughtta do!

You might remember the popular Melbourne fresh food market from the first episode of the season as the place where Lydia likes hanging out and acting out scenes from Carry On films with a local grocer John.

Today we’re back there, and she’s bought Gina along to help her pack boxes of fruit and veg for a charitable cause, or something.

It’s basically a great excuse for John to make wang jokes using his produce.

Well here’s hoping John got that out of his syste---

Imagine John explaining to his family before this episode aired how great it was gonna make their business look, only to reveal himself to be a purveyor of cock gags using various vegetables? At least he’s the only one embarrassing hims---

Sally is showing Janet around her new shop and the conversation Ian, Sally’s late husband, and Sally does an incredible job of articulating to Janet the grief one experiences when they lose a partner, and how she had to keep it together for the sake of her kids. Janet offers her support either as an ear to listen, or just a drinking buddy (classic Roachy!).

Sally tells Janet about her lovely lunch with Gamble, and then mentions she’s been invited to go truffle hunting with Gina and Lydia - and Janet is shocked to have not been invited, SHE OWNS A TRUFFLE FARM, SHE IS BASICALLY A

TRUFFLE EXPERT.

Speaking of truffle hunting, it’s time for Lydia to gather her chosen crew - Gina, Venus and Sally - for a road trip outta Melbourne to search out only the finest of fungus growths.

Sally mentions how Janet joked about her joining the “dark side” and Gina and Lydia are NOT amused.

Things perk up a little when Lydia tries to pull over to grab the ladies some chips she’s packed along as a road trip snack.

GINA: You don’t stop on the freeway to get a bag of chips!

LYDIA: I’ve got sausage rolls as well.

GINA: Oh okay, pull over.

They arrive at the truffle farm (??) and Lydia is shocked to learn that the woman guiding them on a truffle hunt would prefer to use actual trained truffle dogs, and Figaro and Noodles will not be invited to accompany them on their expedition.

Gina also reveals a troubling tidbit: she wipes her dog Noodles’ bum with babywipes. I just… I… I don’t know what to say to this. (mouths) W… T… F????

Meanwhile across town, there’s a rival gang hopping in a chopper and heading to a winery for a boozy fungus free day together.

JACKIE: Janet always gets it right. I don’t want to schlepping around in a car for two or three hours when I can just fly there in 20 minutes!

So true and relatable, ladies.

Back in Truffletown, the ladies (sans Gina) are taking turns getting on their knees and huffing the dirt. Lydia downward dogs it like a pro.

OK I AM BORED NOW GIVE ME SOME DRAMA.

Hmmm, I’d rather a fight but I’ll take what I can get.

Over truffle-lunch, Gina and Lydia start to discuss the kinda non-existent Janet/Jackie feud (sorry, struggling to care about this) but then, Sally brings the topic of Venus’s photo collection back into conversation as Sally is rightfully pretty surly about the idea that someone has possession of private and unflattering pictures of her taken in her home.

Venus retains her title as the dodgiest woman in the world, saying the following straight-to-camera.

VENUS: “Do I have photos?” No I don’t. “Did you have photos?” That is something completely different. Did they ask me that question? Noooooooooooo.

Sally is pulled aside for a one on one conversation by Venus, who eventually reveals her slippery logic regarding past tenses, and Sally is very unimpressed.

Also unimpressed: Jackie and Gamble who are sitting at a winery marvelling at the contents of Janet’s phone which now also contains (present tense) all the infamous private images Venus “acquired” via AirDrop.

Nah, it’s not weird at all. As Venus explains, “For memories, I just wanted to have photos of all of us.”

Next week: Sally has a psychic reading with Jackie, Gamble’s writing a song for her Wolfpup (!!) with the help of VERY FAMOUS AND RELEVANT Australian musician Jason Singh, and Lydia continues to throw bombs at Janet and Jackie’s BFFship. Whoa!

