Shane Warne 'likes' ex Liz Hurley's sexy bikini dance

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Shane Warne has put a big fat "like" on his ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley's sexy bikini dance video on Instagram.

Shane Warne 'likes' Elizabeth Hurley's sexy bikini dance

Shane Warne 'likes' Elizabeth Hurley's sexy bikini dance

It seems while he was have a scroll through his social media feed, the former cricketer just wasn't able to help himself by tapping a heart for Liz's video.

Earlier this week, Liz, 52, shared the clip of herself dancing on a tropical beach in a hot pink string bikini.

Shane Warne Elizabeth Hurley

Shane Warne has "liked" his ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley's sexy Instagram video. Source: Getty

Look at that big fat like. Source: Instagram / @elizabethhurley1

Elizabeth Hurley Instagram

Liz looked sensational dancing on the beach in a pink bikini. Source: Instagram / @elizabethhurley1

Set to a Spanish guitar soundtrack with a sunset in the background, the mum can be seen twirling and shimmying her heart out.

It apparently got Shane's heart racing too with that big fat like, along with around 50,000 other fans.

Elizabeth Hurley bikini

The model showed off perfectly toned legs and arms in the dancing clip. Source: Instagram / @elizabethhurley1

Shane and Liz are pictured here together in 2013 just before their split. Source: Getty

The 48-year-old had a high-profile relationship with the British actress, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

Shane has been rather active on Instagram this week, potentially getting himself caught up in a bit of a love triangle.

Former Married At First Sight star Nick Furphy, has revealed he's split from his girlfriend of four months Amy Lee-Dixon, and it looks as though former all-star cricketer may be swooping in.

Shane Warne love triangle MAFS Nick Furphy Amy-Lee Dixon Miss World

Has Shane got himself caught up in a love triangle with MAFS star Nick Furphy and his ex Amy-Lee Dixon? Source: Instagram / @nick_furphy86

Shane has been leaving a number of comments on former pageant queen Amy's recent Instagram posts, including one where the 26-year-old is showing off her cricket skills.

"Hahahah ! Loving the technique," Shane commented.

Amy-Lee Dixon caught attention of Shane Warne

Amy seems to have caught the attention of Shane. Source: Instagram / @amylee16

"Wow ! Oh la la," he wrote under another photo where the brunette is posing up a storm wearing bunny ears.

It seems Shane's comments aren't going unnoticed by Amy either, as she has been liking and commenting on a number of his Instagram posts too.

Oh la la indeed. Source: Instagram / @amylee16

Amy has also been liking and commenting on a number of Shane's Instagram posts too. Source: Instagram / @shanewarne23

Shane was previously married to Simone Callahan, with whom he has three children. The couple eventually split in 2010.

Shane was previously married to Simone Callahan. They are pictured here just before they split in 2010. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

