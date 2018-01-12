Shane Warne 'likes' ex Liz Hurley's sexy bikini dance

Shane Warne has put a big fat "like" on his ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley's sexy bikini dance video on Instagram.

It seems while he was have a scroll through his social media feed, the former cricketer just wasn't able to help himself by tapping a heart for Liz's video.

Earlier this week, Liz, 52, shared the clip of herself dancing on a tropical beach in a hot pink string bikini.

Set to a Spanish guitar soundtrack with a sunset in the background, the mum can be seen twirling and shimmying her heart out.

It apparently got Shane's heart racing too with that big fat like, along with around 50,000 other fans.

The 48-year-old had a high-profile relationship with the British actress, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

Shane has been rather active on Instagram this week, potentially getting himself caught up in a bit of a love triangle.

Former Married At First Sight star Nick Furphy, has revealed he's split from his girlfriend of four months Amy Lee-Dixon, and it looks as though former all-star cricketer may be swooping in.

Shane has been leaving a number of comments on former pageant queen Amy's recent Instagram posts, including one where the 26-year-old is showing off her cricket skills.

"Hahahah ! Loving the technique," Shane commented.

"Wow ! Oh la la," he wrote under another photo where the brunette is posing up a storm wearing bunny ears.

It seems Shane's comments aren't going unnoticed by Amy either, as she has been liking and commenting on a number of his Instagram posts too.

Shane was previously married to Simone Callahan, with whom he has three children. The couple eventually split in 2010.

