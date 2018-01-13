News

Robert Irwin recovering at home after hospital emergency

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Robert Irwin is back at home and recovering well after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The 14-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin was pictured smiling while spending time with sister Bindi Irwin after he had hid appendix removed.

Bindi shared a snap of the siblings on Instagram, the image also including her boyfriend Chandler Powell, as the trio enjoyed a friendly board game session.

robert irwin bindi

Robert Irwin is back at home and recovering well after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery - pictured here with sister Bindi and her boyfriend Chandler Powell. Source: Instagram/@bindisueirwin

"So proud of my amazing brother," Bindi wrote next to the snap.

"On New Years Day he got his appendix out with emergency surgery. Then, only a couple days later he was back playing monopoly with us. Now, we’re home @AustraliaZoo and he’s doing fantastic! Go Robert!!!" the former US Dancing With The Stars winner added.

On Friday Robert informed his followers that he had been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery earlier in the month.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he had his appendix removed following a health scare.

Robert Irwin appendix hospital

On Friday Robert revealed he'd been in hospital following the removal of his appendix. Source: Instagram/@robertirwinphotography

“Kicking off the new year with emergency surgery,” he captioned an image that featured him lying in a hospital bed.

Always the optimist, Bob seemed to be in good spirits: “I’m recovering well and feeling so much better without my pesky appendix!”

Robert Irwin

Robert is a budding photographer and currently works out of the Australia Zoo. Source: Instagram/@robertirwinphotography

Be has reached out to The Australia Zoo for comment.

It comes after the budding photographer revealed to The Courier Mail in November that he wanted to forge his own path rather than follow in his famous father's footsteps.

Robert Irwin Steve Irwin Bindi Irwin

Robert pictured with sister Bindi and Dad Steve at Australia Zoo in 2005. Source: Getty

“I don't want be exactly like Dad, I don't want to be Dad, but I do want to continue his legacy,” he said.

“I am trying to make him proud. I would like him to be proud.”

