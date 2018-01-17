Kate Ritchie shares first ever Home and Away script

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Home and Away, former cast member Kate Ritchie has shared some memorable moments from her time in Summer Bay.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old shared a snippet of her first original script for the pilot episode back in 1988.

"30 years tomorrow," she captioned the post, along with a series of hashtags including some that read, " #myoriginalpilotscript #happybirthday @homeandaway #homeandawayturnsthirty".

The actress, who played fan favourite Sally Fletcher on the popular Channel Seven soap, also shared a photo of a gift she received from some neighbours after she landed her big acting gig.

"This is the first bottle of bubbly I was ever given..," she wrote.

"I was nine years old and our neighbours in Campbelltown, George and Michelle Slade, gave it to me as a congratulations for the premiere pilot episode of a little show called Home and Away.

"It has leaked a little, it still wears the original curling ribbon and I will have had it 30 years this coming Wednesday.. It was January 17, 1988 #whowouldathunkit #lifeslittlesouvenirs #homeandaway #happybirthday #homeandawayturnsthirty #grampandsons."

Kate appeared on the show from 1988 till 2008, before returning in 2013 for a brief period.

Meanwhile Ada Nicodemou has also shared a throwback Summer Bay snap, but hers is a bit more recent in comparison.

"Omg look what I found @lynnemcgranger I think this was about 18years ago in London, hilarious. #longtimefriends," she captioned a photo of her and co-star Lynne McGranger, spending time together almost two decades ago.

