Skye Wheatley releases bikini home video

Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley is no stranger to wearing a bikini or too, so it's no surprise her latest shopping spree was focused on swimwear.

Skye Wheatley shows off bikini collection

The reality star has shared a video on her official Youtube page, revealing six new sexy bikinis she's recently picked up.

Skye explains to her followers that there's a unique feature with each two-piece set, with some accentuating her bust, while others are better for showing off her derriere.

And her favourite style has to be the sultry G-string cut bottoms.

"It's a G-string which I don't mind because I want my butt to be tanned," she says at one point, holding up a pair of aqua-coloured swim bottoms.

"My favourite thing about these bottoms is that you can wear them up high waisted - actually I can pretty much wear them all up high waisted - which is what I really like to do because I feel like it looks more flattering on the body," she adds.

Skye is currently holidaying in Bali, and has been sharing some of her sexy poolside snaps on Instagram.

The social media enthusiast shot to fame after starring on Big Brother Australia in 2014.

