Stars and fans pay tribute to late Jessica Falkholt

Australian celebrities and fans and have paid tribute to former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt who tragically lost her life on Wednesday following a serious car crash on Boxing Day.

Taking to Twitter, actor Anthony Hayes wrote: "Jessica Falkholt. Sweetest girl. So full of life. Heart breaks".

Meanwhile AFL star Brent Staker said: "Just heard the news that girl Jessica Falkholt has sadly passed away. Horrible Boxing Day tragedy that makes me upset and angry. An entire family wiped out. So so sad".

On Wednesday a spokesperson for St George Hospital advised Ms Falkholt passed away at 10.20 am.

Last month it was confirmed Jessica's younger sister Annabelle had died in hospital three days after their parents were killed in a horrific NSW south coast collision.

Both Jessica and Annabelle were passengers in their parents' car when it collided with another car on Boxing Day, on the Princes Highway, north of the Bendalong turnoff.

The crash claimed both their parents, Lars Falkholt, 69, and Vivian Falkholt, 60, who died at the scene near Sussex Inlet.

The man behind the wheel of the other car, Craig Anthony Whitall, 50, was also killed when the vehicle crossed into the path of oncoming traffic.

