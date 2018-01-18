Handmaid's Tale author slammed for #MeToo comments

The Handmaid's Tale is scoring big during awards season, scooping countless gongs for its controversial storyline.

Now the author Margaret Atwood has raised eyebrows again but this time for her comments surrounding the #MeToo movement after she wrote an open letter asking, "Am I a bad feminist?" for wanting "due process" for the men who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

But the piece has received a huge backlash with many taking to social media to call Margaret, 78, "privileged" and of "actively creating" a misogynist world.

Yes! You are out of touch and coming from white privilege, power, and age. All the criticisms of how old people think can be leveled at you. And as 66, and a white woman, I will.#MargaretAtwood — MuchOlderFlowerChild (@robjeny) January 16, 2018

Wish Margaret Atwood would get back to writing dystopian fiction about a misogynist world instead of, y'know, ACTIVELY CREATING IT. — Evan Munday (@idontlikemunday) January 13, 2018

If @MargaretAtwood would like to stop warring amongst women, she should stop declaring war against younger, less powerful women and start listening #metoo https://t.co/Bayf1yALV7 — Erika Thorkelson (@ethorkel) January 13, 2018

Atwood has been widely admired for writing about the condition of women, with the TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale winning eight Emmy's, three Golden Globes and three Critic's Choice Awards for its portrayal of women oppressed into sexual slavery.

"It seems, I am conducting a War on Women," she wrote in her piece for the. "Like the misogynistic, rape-enabling Bad Feminist that I am."

She went on to discuss her views around civil and human rights, saying in order to have these for women we have to have "civil and human rights, period, including the right to fundamental justice."

"Do Good Feminists believe that only women should have such rights?" she said. "Surely not."

Despite the first season of The Handmaid's Tale ending where the book finished, Hulu have progressed forward with a second season and fans have gone wild for the teaser that was released this week.

It's set to air in April.

