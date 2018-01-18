News

Handmaid's Tale author slammed for #MeToo comments

The Handmaid's Tale is scoring big during awards season, scooping countless gongs for its controversial storyline.

Now the author Margaret Atwood has raised eyebrows again but this time for her comments surrounding the #MeToo movement after she wrote an open letter asking, "Am I a bad feminist?" for wanting "due process" for the men who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

But the piece has received a huge backlash with many taking to social media to call Margaret, 78, "privileged" and of "actively creating" a misogynist world.

Handmaid's tale author slammed

Margaret Atwood has been criticised for her views surrounding the MeToo movement. Source: Getty





Margaret Atwood backlash MeToo

Margaret seen here with the cast of The Handmaid's tale at the Emmy's 2017. Source: Getty

Atwood has been widely admired for writing about the condition of women, with the TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale winning eight Emmy's, three Golden Globes and three Critic's Choice Awards for its portrayal of women oppressed into sexual slavery.

"It seems, I am conducting a War on Women," she wrote in her piece for the The Globe and Mail . "Like the misogynistic, rape-enabling Bad Feminist that I am."

She went on to discuss her views around civil and human rights, saying in order to have these for women we have to have "civil and human rights, period, including the right to fundamental justice."

"Do Good Feminists believe that only women should have such rights?" she said. "Surely not."

Offred Elisabeth Moss Handmaid's Tale

Fans love The Handmaid's Tale which has a storyline about female oppression. Source: Hulu

Despite the first season of The Handmaid's Tale ending where the book finished, Hulu have progressed forward with a second season and fans have gone wild for the teaser that was released this week.

It's set to air in April.

