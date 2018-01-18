Inside Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' Byron Bay home

The Hemsworth brothers along with singer Miley Cyrus and Elsa Pataky have been seen walking the banks of Byron Bay the last few months.

Now the celebrity couples have reportedly rented a lavish contemporary estate in Broken Head.

The property features a 270- degree view of the ocean and hinterland and sits on a whopping ten acres of elevated private land, with stables and its own dressage arena for three horses.

The Palm Springs inspired property has its own private dam, landscaped gardens, swimming pool and each of the four bedrooms has a view of the hinterland.

The interior has wooden oak floorboards throughout home and floor to ceiling windows which give lots of natural light and panoramic views of the ocean.

The open-plan lounge and dining room features a set-in-stone fireplace, the kitchen has stone bench-tops and all top-of-the-line European appliances.

It's even got its own private basketball court and an entire outdoor entertaining space which overlooks the pool and perfect to watch those magnificent sunsets.

The home was bought in March 2017 for $4.2 million and has now been rented by the A-listers.

It's been reported the celebrity couples spent between $752-$1075 per night — roughly $7000 per week to stay at the lavish estate.

The only question we have now is what do you have to do to get a dinner invite?

