Inside Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' Byron Bay home

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

The Hemsworth brothers along with singer Miley Cyrus and Elsa Pataky have been seen walking the banks of Byron Bay the last few months.

Now the celebrity couples have reportedly rented a lavish contemporary estate in Broken Head.

The property features a 270- degree view of the ocean and hinterland and sits on a whopping ten acres of elevated private land, with stables and its own dressage arena for three horses.

Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus red-carpet

Actor Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Source: Getty

The Palm Springs inspired property has its own private dam, landscaped gardens, swimming pool and each of the four bedrooms has a view of the hinterland.

The Palm Springs-style estate is located in the Northern new South Wales suburb of Broken Head. Source: Unique Estates

The interior has wooden oak floorboards throughout home and floor to ceiling windows which give lots of natural light and panoramic views of the ocean.

The property features a stunning outdoor entertaining area and swimming pool looking out onto the hinterland and ocean. Source: Unique Estates

The open-plan interior features wooden oak flooring and glass floor to ceiling windows lending lots of natural light. Source: Unique Estates

The open-plan lounge and dining room features a set-in-stone fireplace, the kitchen has stone bench-tops and all top-of-the-line European appliances.


All four-bedrooms are spacious and have views of the hinterland. The estate sold for $4.2 million back in March 2017. Source: Unique Estates

It's even got its own private basketball court and an entire outdoor entertaining space which overlooks the pool and perfect to watch those magnificent sunsets.

The home was bought in March 2017 for $4.2 million and has now been rented by the A-listers.

The property even has its own private basketball court, perfect for the Hemsworth boys to practice their skills. Source: Unique Estates

It's been reported the celebrity couples spent between $752-$1075 per night — roughly $7000 per week to stay at the lavish estate.

The only question we have now is what do you have to do to get a dinner invite?

