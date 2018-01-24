Is Chris Hemsworth's Crocodile Dundee trailer fake?

News

Aussie hunk Chris Hemsworth blew everyone away yesterday when he featured in a trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee film, but rumours are now circulating that it may all just be a publicity stunt.

The supposed sequel, named Crocodile Dundee: The Son of A Legend Returns Home, may actually be less of a movie and more like a NFL Super Bowl ad to promote Tourism Australia, it seems.

Movie buffs are questioning the film's legitimacy and people have taken to social media to raise their concerns.

Crocodile Dundee Chris Hemsworth publicity stunt

Skeptics believe the Crocodile Dundee teaser is part of a publicity stunt for the NFL Super Bowl. Source: Supplied

Chris Hemsworth Crocodile Dundee

Chris Hemsworth dressed head-to-toe in outback style khaki posing next to his four-wheel-drive. Source: Supplied

One Twitter user said, "A trailer has arrived, seemingly out of nowhere."



They continued, "advertising a new Crocodile Dundee sequel featuring Danny McBride as the son of the famous outback hunter. Is this real? Is this a joke? I really don’t know. The world doesn’t make any sense anymore."

Other users posted, "The Crocodile Dundee movie is clearly not a re-boot, god the internet is dumb."



And, "No. I refuse to accept a Crocodile Dundee reboot. And with an American lead, too."



The teaser was released on Tuesday, sending the internet into a frenzy.
* Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie on Ellen Show
* Angelina Jolie sits next to Brad Pitt look-a-like

In the clip for Dundee: The son Of A Legend Returns Home, comedian Danny McBride portrays the original Dundee’s clueless American son, Brian, who finds himself in the presence of our very own Hemsworth on his home turf — the great Australian Outback.

Chris Hemsworth looks so different in the Crocodile Dundee film trailer. Source: Rimfire Films

We're used to seeing Chris in very different roles, seen here in Thor: Ragnarok. Source: Disney

Hemsworth's character is dressed head-to-toe in desert style khaki, holding a sign with 'Dundee' written on it, and waving goofily as a bus pulls in.

Dundee Jnr gets off looking like a lost tourist and the pair come face to face in the very remote spot.

"Yo, where 'dem kangaroos at?" he asks Hemsworth.

A hilarious exchange then occurs between the two. See it above.

Publicity stunt or just another cliché Aussie flick... we will let you decide.

