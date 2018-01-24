Is Chris Hemsworth's Crocodile Dundee trailer fake?

Aussie hunk Chris Hemsworth blew everyone away yesterday when he featured in a trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee film, but rumours are now circulating that it may all just be a publicity stunt.

The supposed sequel, named Crocodile Dundee: The Son of A Legend Returns Home, may actually be less of a movie and more like a NFL Super Bowl ad to promote Tourism Australia, it seems.

Movie buffs are questioning the film's legitimacy and people have taken to social media to raise their concerns.

One Twitter user said, "A trailer has arrived, seemingly out of nowhere."

Other users posted, "The Crocodile Dundee movie is clearly not a re-boot, god the internet is dumb."

The teaser was released on Tuesday, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In the clip for Dundee: The son Of A Legend Returns Home, comedian Danny McBride portrays the original Dundee’s clueless American son, Brian, who finds himself in the presence of our very own Hemsworth on his home turf — the great Australian Outback.

Hemsworth's character is dressed head-to-toe in desert style khaki, holding a sign with 'Dundee' written on it, and waving goofily as a bus pulls in.

Dundee Jnr gets off looking like a lost tourist and the pair come face to face in the very remote spot.

"Yo, where 'dem kangaroos at?" he asks Hemsworth.

A hilarious exchange then occurs between the two. See it above.

Publicity stunt or just another cliché Aussie flick... we will let you decide.

