News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Exclusive: This is exactly how Lisa caught Luke cheating
Exclusive: This is exactly how Lisa caught Luke cheating

Macaulay Culkin reveals why he left Hollywood

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Former child star Macaulay Culkin has opened up about the reason he left Hollywood, claiming it was all down to a shocking case of abuse by his father.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas Special Recap
3:17

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Christmas Special Recap
6 CRAZY Celeb Christmas Trees Of 2017
2:28

6 CRAZY Celeb Christmas Trees Of 2017
Kylie Jenner MISSING from Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas Card - Where IS She?!
2:13

Kylie Jenner MISSING from Kardashian-Jenner Family Christmas Card - Where IS She?!
Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton REUNITE at Holiday Party - Kanye Shares Family Pho
1:48

Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton REUNITE at Holiday Party - Kanye Shares Family Pho
Kim Kardashian Resurfaces At Holiday Party WITHOUT Her Ring?
1:41

Kim Kardashian Resurfaces At Holiday Party WITHOUT Her Ring?
This huge snake crawled underneath a Christmas tree and the owners wouldn't have it
0:47

This huge snake crawled underneath a Christmas tree and the owners wouldn't have it
The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
2:08

The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Emily talks Christmas Week with Roman!
Meghan Markle Attends the Queen's Staff Christmas Party — at Her Future Wedding Reception Venue!
0:50

Breaking Royal Protocol! Why Meghan Markle Spending Christmas with the Queen Is Such a Big Deal
Pre-Show Warm Up with lastminute.com | Roman chats to 5 After Midnight!
4:22

Pre-Show Warm Up with lastminute.com | Roman chats to 5 After Midnight!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off 20-Foot Christmas Tree – Is It Inspired by Her Baby's Sex?
1:08

Kylie Jenner Shows Off 20-Foot Christmas Tree – Is It Inspired by Her Baby's Sex?
Kris Jenner's Christmas Polar Bear Is Back as She Decorates Home in an Extravagant Rainbow Theme
1:09

Kris Jenner's Christmas Polar Bear Is Back as She Decorates Home in an Extravagant Rainbow Theme
Christmas With a Twist... Finland's Got Talent 2016 Winner! | Antton Puonti takes on John Lennon!
2:36

Christmas With a Twist... Finland's Got Talent 2016 Winner! | Antton Puonti takes on John Lennon!
 

In an interview with comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the 37-year-old says his father, Kit, was “mentally and physically” abusive.

He alleges his dad would make violent threats, telling him, “Do good or I’ll hit you”.

Macaulay Culkin Home Alone

Child star Macaulay disappeared from the limelight after finding huge success in Home Alone. Source: 20thCentury

Macaulay Culkin why he left Hollywood

He now leads a much quieter life, seen here in 2017. Source: Splash

Macaulay, who found fame in the 1990 classic movie Home Alone, went on to talk about his dad's failed attempt to make it big in the entertainment industry.

“Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old,” he told Maron, explaining that made his father “jealous”.

Macaulay Culkin why he left Hollywood

Seen here in Home Alone, 1990, he was catapulted to fame. Source: 20thCentury

His parents split in '94, which he describes as “one of the best things that’s ever happened” to him, as it meant he was able to leave showbiz.

At 15 years old, he became officially separated from them, having their names removed as his legal guardians so they could no longer control his fortune.

Macaulay Culkin with parents kit and patricia

Macaulay Culkin his mother, Patricia, right, and his father, Kit, left, in 1990. Source: Getty

Not long after, the My Girl star sued them over his earnings, in a lawsuit worth $A21.2 million.

Despite not enjoying fame, his success led to a lasting friendship with the late Michael Jackson and a nine-year-relationship with actress, Mila Kunis.

Maculay Culkin Mila Kunis

He dated actress Mila Kunis for 9 years, seen here together in 2005. Source: Getty

Mila, who is now married to Ashton Kutcher, once described how hard it was to date Macaulay — who is now in the band The Pizza Underground — because “fans responded in a very abnormal way to him”.

“He was huge because you couldn’t walk down the street with him,” she told Howard Stern. “He always had this weird (attraction) ... fans just screamed — they didn’t know how to react. It wasn’t like a normal response to a celebrity.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top