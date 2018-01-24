Macaulay Culkin reveals why he left Hollywood

Former child star Macaulay Culkin has opened up about the reason he left Hollywood, claiming it was all down to a shocking case of abuse by his father.

In an interview with comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the 37-year-old says his father, Kit, was “mentally and physically” abusive.

He alleges his dad would make violent threats, telling him, “Do good or I’ll hit you”.

Macaulay, who found fame in the 1990 classic movie Home Alone, went on to talk about his dad's failed attempt to make it big in the entertainment industry.

“Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old,” he told Maron, explaining that made his father “jealous”.

His parents split in '94, which he describes as “one of the best things that’s ever happened” to him, as it meant he was able to leave showbiz.

At 15 years old, he became officially separated from them, having their names removed as his legal guardians so they could no longer control his fortune.

Not long after, the My Girl star sued them over his earnings, in a lawsuit worth $A21.2 million.

Despite not enjoying fame, his success led to a lasting friendship with the late Michael Jackson and a nine-year-relationship with actress, Mila Kunis.

Mila, who is now married to Ashton Kutcher, once described how hard it was to date Macaulay — who is now in the band The Pizza Underground — because “fans responded in a very abnormal way to him”.

“He was huge because you couldn’t walk down the street with him,” she told Howard Stern. “He always had this weird (attraction) ... fans just screamed — they didn’t know how to react. It wasn’t like a normal response to a celebrity.

