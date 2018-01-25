Elsa Pataky on 'sometimes difficult' marriage to Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have been married for nearly eight years, but as it is for any couple, things aren't always smooth sailing.

The Spanish actress opened up to Elle about the strain of starting a family with her husband and how it was a "complicated" time in their lives.

"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated," the cover star explained. "He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on."

Despite the "sometimes difficult" times, the 41-year-old praised her husband and revealed how "strong" they have become as a couple.

"But he was always trying to be the best dad," Elsa said in the interview, "and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together."

The couple have three children together, five-year-old daughter India Rose and three-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

Elsa features on the cover of Elle Australia's February issue on sale January 25.

