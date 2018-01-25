Elsa Pataky on 'sometimes difficult' marriage to Chris Hemsworth

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have been married for nearly eight years, but as it is for any couple, things aren't always smooth sailing.

The Spanish actress opened up to Elle about the strain of starting a family with her husband and how it was a "complicated" time in their lives.

"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated," the cover star explained. "He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on."

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth 'sometimes difficult' marriage

Elsa Pataky has opened up up about her "sometimes difficult" marriage to Chris Hemsworth. They are pictured here at the 12 Strong premiere in New York City earlier this month. Source: Getty

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky marriage

The Spanish actress appears on February's cover of Elle Australia. Source: Supplied

Despite the "sometimes difficult" times, the 41-year-old praised her husband and revealed how "strong" they have become as a couple.

"But he was always trying to be the best dad," Elsa said in the interview, "and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together."

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth difficult marriage

She explains in the interview going through "some difficult" and "complicated" times with Chris has made them stronger as a couple. Source: Supplied

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth three children

Chris and Elsa have three children together, five-year-old daughter India Rose and three-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan. Source: Instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential

The couple have three children together, five-year-old daughter India Rose and three-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

Elsa features on the cover of Elle Australia's February issue on sale January 25.

