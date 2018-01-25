News

'All natural baby': Mark Wahlberg denies steroid use

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Mark Wahlberg has outrightly denied using steroids to enhance the look of his muscly physique, insisting his ripped body is "all natural".

It was reported by TMZ earlier this week that the actor purchased the steroids under an alias from dealer Richard Rodriguez who is currently behind bars.

Rodriguez also claimed in a telephone interview with the publication he also sold Josh Duhamel and WWE star Roman Reigns - who also allegedly used aliases - the performance-enhancing drugs.

Mark Wahlberg has denied his muscular physique is down to the use of steroids.

Mark Wahlberg has denied his muscular physique is down to the use of steroids. He is pictured here on holiday in Barbados for the New Year. Source: Backgrid

They have also both denied the allegations of steroid use.

Mark, 46, told the outlet his biceps, triceps and abs were all down to "hard work".

"All natural baby, all the time," he told the outlet while out and about in Los Angeles.

Mark Wahlberg denies steroid usage

The actor has insisted he is "all natural". He is pictured here at the premiere of All The Money In The World at the end of last year. Source: Getty

"You know what that is?" he said later on pointing to his muscular bicep. "That's hard work."

The Invincible star also admitted he was not going to take any legal action against Rodriguez's claims as to not shed anymore light on the allegations.

