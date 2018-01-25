'All natural baby': Mark Wahlberg denies steroid use

Mark Wahlberg has outrightly denied using steroids to enhance the look of his muscly physique, insisting his ripped body is "all natural".

It was reported by TMZ earlier this week that the actor purchased the steroids under an alias from dealer Richard Rodriguez who is currently behind bars.

Rodriguez also claimed in a telephone interview with the publication he also sold Josh Duhamel and WWE star Roman Reigns - who also allegedly used aliases - the performance-enhancing drugs.

They have also both denied the allegations of steroid use.

Mark, 46, told the outlet his biceps, triceps and abs were all down to "hard work".

"All natural baby, all the time," he told the outlet while out and about in Los Angeles.

"You know what that is?" he said later on pointing to his muscular bicep. "That's hard work."

The Invincible star also admitted he was not going to take any legal action against Rodriguez's claims as to not shed anymore light on the allegations.

