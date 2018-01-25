Could Prince Harry's bachelor party have Carpool Karaoke?

The official date has been set for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials but what about the royal's potential bachelor party?

Well, there's one fellow Brit who is gunning for an invite and that is Late Late Show host James Corden.

We reckon a royal bachelor party would also be the best time and a place for a royal rendition of Carpool Karaoke, the popular celebrity singalong interview segment made famous by James himself.

The late-night talk show host admitted on CBS This Morning on Wednesday that he didn't think he would snag an invite to the wedding.

However, he is totally up for a royal bachelor party.

"I just want to go to the bachelor party," the 39-year-old said. "That's all I'm interested in with Harry."

"Wedding sure... he's going to have a hell of a bachelor party - that's what I'm looking forward to," he continued.

We've got our fingers crossed for you, James.

