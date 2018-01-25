News

Could Prince Harry's bachelor party have Carpool Karaoke?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The official date has been set for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials but what about the royal's potential bachelor party?

Well, there's one fellow Brit who is gunning for an invite and that is Late Late Show host James Corden.

We reckon a royal bachelor party would also be the best time and a place for a royal rendition of Carpool Karaoke, the popular celebrity singalong interview segment made famous by James himself.

James Corden wants to go to Prince Harry's Bachelor party engaged to Meghan Markle

The wedding date for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials is set but what about the royal bachelor party? Source: Getty

The late-night talk show host admitted on CBS This Morning on Wednesday that he didn't think he would snag an invite to the wedding.

However, he is totally up for a royal bachelor party.

"I just want to go to the bachelor party," the 39-year-old said. "That's all I'm interested in with Harry."

Prince Harry James Corden Bachelor Party

We reckon James Corden's potential invite to the royal bachelor party could open the gates for a royal rendition of Carpool Karaoke. Source: Getty

"Wedding sure... he's going to have a hell of a bachelor party - that's what I'm looking forward to," he continued.

We've got our fingers crossed for you, James.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

