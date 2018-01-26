Russell Crowe protests Australia Day

Russell Crowe has joined a number of celebrities in protesting Australia Day being held on the 26th of January.

While some celebrate the public holiday as Australia Day, others see it as Invasion Day, due to the way Indigenous people were treated by the First Fleet when they arrived in Australia on that date in 1788.

Making his opinion known on social media, Crowe took to Twitter to say he was going to say "Happy Australia Day" but "on a different date".

"Take away the contention," he wrote. "Let's have a date we can all embrace. We should be sensitive enough to recognise all those who have lived in this land before us, if you live here, you belong to them, and they belong to you."

Bachelor host Osher Günsberg was at the annual Invasion Day rally in Redfern.

He posted a photo with the hashtag "change the date".

The Project host Peter Helliar also expressed his support to change the date.

"Australia Day. Time to reflect on what a great country this is & how it can become even greater," the 42-year-old wrote. "Personally I am for changing the date so ALL Australians can celebrate our national day. This is not a political opinion. It’s simply what I consider to be fair. #ChangeTheDate."

Radio host Em Rusciano shared her thoughts on Instagram branding celebrating Australia Day on the 26th January as "insensitive, dismissive and cruel".

"I’m not ok with the fact that our national day’s origins involve the dispossession and slaughter of an entire people," she wrote on Instagram. "For those of you thinking our indigenous community should just ‘get over it’ and ‘move on’ because it was so long ago, I ask you to imagine if the same thing was said about Anzac Day."

Home and Away actor Jake Ryan and Offspring star Matilda Brown also took to Instagram to support the change the date campaign.

Pia Miller also showed her support.

