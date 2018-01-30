News

Bernard Tomic quits I'm A Celeb after three days

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic has dropped out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, just three days after he entered the jungle.

Speaking on The Project, just moments before tonight's show was due to air, I'm A Celebrity presenter Julia Morris confirmed he was out, claiming she is "furious" and calling him "just a quitter".

During tonight's episode, Tomic could be seen explaining his decision to his fellow campmates, before waving them all off by saying the official words, 'I'm a celebrity, get me out of here'.

Bernard Tomic I'm A Celebrity

Bernard Tomic has quit the jungle. Photo: Channel 10

He explained to his campmates that he needed to get back to playing tennis. Photo: Channel 10

"I feel my biggest concern is I did start playing well a few months back and I’m starting to get back into it," he said.

"I need a lot more time so I need to be competing and playing and what I do best and that’s why I’ve decided to leave."

The 25-year-old seemed to be struggling with his thoughts while in the camp, and confided in Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies.

“I’ve never really had time to think about my thoughts. I’ve always had people around, my mobile phone ... everything was so fast-paced," he said.

"Everything’s slowed down in the last few days.

“I don’t want to spend half my time depressed here, you know? Thinking about how I played last year and where I should be."

Tomic faced his first challenge in the jungle on Monday night on the show.

But it appears it was all too much for him as he faced the Tucker Trial "Bridge Too Far".

Despite admitting he was afraid of heights, he was selected by Anthony Mundine to take part in the challenge.

Bernard Tomic I'm A Celebrity

The tennis bad boy had to complete a petrifying task with comedian Fiona. Source: Ten

The 25-year-old was required to wear a pair of goggles which made everything seem like it was upside down while he was suspended over a cliff.

"I am really sick," he complained. "I am about to vomit, I am out, I am so sick."

He definitely couldn't hack the height as he was the first campmate to shout, "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!"

I'm A Celebrity 2018 Network Ten Bernard Tomic

He couldn't hack the height complaining of sickness. Source: Ten

Later on, it seemed like he was ready to quit.

“This is the jungle. This is so different," he admitted. "Not what I expected. I don’t think I can do it. I think it is best if I go.”

“There is no point in me being here anymore and wasting unnecessary time for myself,” Bernard added.

I'm A celebrity Bernard Tomic Network Ten quits

It seems Bernard can't hack the jungle. Source: Ten

However, his fellow campmates insisted they wanted him to stay and Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies convinced him to step back and sleep on his decision to leave.

Josh Gibson also chimed in asking Bernard if would be "happy" with his decision to leave.

Network Ten I'm A Celebrity 2018 Bernard Tomic

He was convinced to sleep on his decision. Source: Ten

“If you retired now would you be honestly happy with everything you have achieved in the game?” the former AFL player asked.

To which the tennis bad boy admitted "no".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

