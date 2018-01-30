Kyle Sandilands slams 'piece of s***' MAFS star Dean

News

The self-proclaimed "alpha male" was set to be interviewed on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, but the chat was postponed for over an hour as radio duo couldn't get in touch with Nine or Dean.

The pair finally reached the controversial MAFS star but Kyle wasn't having any of his excuses.

Kyle Sandilands KIIS FM slams MAFS Dean Wells

Kyle Sandilands laid into the Married At First Star during an interview on Tuesday. Source: KIIS FM

"Dean, where have you been?" the radio shock jock asked.

To which Dean simply replied he is a "busy man".

This reply did not sit well with Kyle which launched him into a tirade rant about the MAFS star.

"No you're not, you're a piece of s**t," he said. "You're not that busy!"

MAFS Married at First Sight 2018 Dean wells douchebag

Dean made quite the first impression on Married At First Sight on Monday night. Source: Nine

Dean tried to defend himself saying he had "a life as well" but that didn't stop Kyle from laying into him.

"You know what, shove it in your a**, you shove your show in your a**," the 46-year-old spouted as he ended the interview. "F**k head. F**k forget your show, nothing to do with your show ever again, finished. Dumba** losers."

His co-host Jackie O hadn't said a word during his rant, but admitted she really wanted to talk about the show with Dean.

"You're not allowed to watch it," Kyle simply responded.

