How Jay-Z saved his marriage to Beyoncé after infidelity

At the end of last year Jay-Z admitted to infidelity in an interview with the New York Times, and now the rapper has opened up about how he saved his marriage to Beyoncé.

On Saturday Jay appeared on The Van Jones Show and spoke candidly about his journey to salvage his marriage to his "soulmate".

The 48-year-old declared on the CNN show, Beyoncé was his "soulmate, the person I love."

"For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family," he candidly admitted. "To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women."

The artist also opened up about being a couple in the limelight.

"We were never a celebrity couple," Jay explained. "We were a couple that happened to be celebrities. We are real people."

Jay-Z and Bey have been married for nearly a decade, but in recent years both have hinted through their music that they've been affected by cheating during their marriage.

Beyoncé, 36, alluded to the infidelity in her song Lemonade where she referred to "Becky with the good hair."

Jay-Z also hinted at their marriage troubles in his song 4:44.

But it seems things are now back on track for this A-list pair.

They welcomed two new bundles of joy into the world in June last year, twins Rumi and Sir and are also parents to six-year-old Blue Ivy.

