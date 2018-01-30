News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sophie Monk gives her seal of approval to Sam and Tara
Sophie Monk gives her seal of approval to Sam and Tara

Bachelorette's James has a new GF and she's gorgeous

Carly Williams
Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re still reeling from the news Bachelorette Sophie Monk and her chosen one Stu Laundy have broken up.

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
0:54

Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
0:45

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian
0:19

Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on Khloe Kardashian
Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
1:37

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
1:11

Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
1:01

Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
0:18

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
 

Add the element that Stu found out he was dumped via Soph’s Instagram post and the whole scenario is just pure savagery.

Naturally our minds floated to who Soph could be with next, a shoulder to cry on perhaps?

Jimmy Bachelorette Sophie

James was a favourite to win the Bachelorette, sadly Soph did not offer him the final rose last October. Photo: James Trethewie Instagram

Of course, many thought of fan favourite James right away. Would he be getting in touch with Sophie now that she’s single again?

“Yeah, I saw the comments on Instagram and post,” James exclusively told Be about Sophie’s breakup post.

“It really sucks. I’m sorry it didn’t work for them, they both seemed really well suited.

Sophie Monk breakup

“It was Soph’s (decision) — and apart from being so publicly brushed, I have no hard feelings whatsoever,” Stu told KIIS FM. “I sort of found out via Instagram, but we both knew in our hearts it was pushing toward a friendship ... I think it was a decision we’d both been coming to.”

“Going on TV and opening up your life is definitely a hard thing to do, and they’re both such awesome people who deserve the very best! I genuinely hope they both find what they’re looking for.

“Soph is a national treasure so we should all get behind her!”



Hmmm. Cast your mind back to October last year when 30-year-old Jimmy was heartbroken that Soph had given our fav ‘geek’ the boot from the show.

But James has moved on. He’s finally found love with a beautiful girl – without the glare of the reality TV lights.

James Trethewie new girlfriend

Meet James' new GF Alice. The pair met while working in the same office. Photo: James Trethewie Instagram

“Alice is amazing totally, unexpected and we met randomly which is so nice and non TV-related,” James told us.

“But I think that’s the way it goes is you meet that someone special when you’re least expecting.”

How did they meet? James was ironing his spiffy business shirts in the office change room and saw a mystery babe walk past. After six weeks of making eyes at each other at work, Alice bumped into James on Manly Beach and they hit it off.

James Trethewie Bachelorette

Alice is a business consultant and met Jimmy while working at the same firm. Photo: James Trethewie Instagram

“It’s cool too as she’s a business consultant so finally someone more accustomed to a pie chat than me but it’s cool we share that little bit of being nerdy for our careers together,” James said.

“But, yeah, such a caring, beautiful person inside and out, both really happy together.”

Aw, now we’re feeling feels again. Love ya, James.

PS we hear James has something exciting in the works, so watch this space!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top