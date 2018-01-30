Bachelorette's James has a new GF and she's gorgeous

We’re still reeling from the news Bachelorette Sophie Monk and her chosen one Stu Laundy have broken up.

Add the element that Stu found out he was dumped via Soph’s Instagram post and the whole scenario is just pure savagery.

Naturally our minds floated to who Soph could be with next, a shoulder to cry on perhaps?

Of course, many thought of fan favourite James right away. Would he be getting in touch with Sophie now that she’s single again?

“Yeah, I saw the comments on Instagram and post,” James exclusively told Be about Sophie’s breakup post.

“It really sucks. I’m sorry it didn’t work for them, they both seemed really well suited.

“Going on TV and opening up your life is definitely a hard thing to do, and they’re both such awesome people who deserve the very best! I genuinely hope they both find what they’re looking for.

“Soph is a national treasure so we should all get behind her!”

Hmmm. Cast your mind back to October last year when 30-year-old Jimmy was heartbroken that Soph had given our fav ‘geek’ the boot from the show.

But James has moved on. He’s finally found love with a beautiful girl – without the glare of the reality TV lights.

“Alice is amazing totally, unexpected and we met randomly which is so nice and non TV-related,” James told us.

“But I think that’s the way it goes is you meet that someone special when you’re least expecting.”

How did they meet? James was ironing his spiffy business shirts in the office change room and saw a mystery babe walk past. After six weeks of making eyes at each other at work, Alice bumped into James on Manly Beach and they hit it off.

“It’s cool too as she’s a business consultant so finally someone more accustomed to a pie chat than me but it’s cool we share that little bit of being nerdy for our careers together,” James said.

“But, yeah, such a caring, beautiful person inside and out, both really happy together.”

Aw, now we’re feeling feels again. Love ya, James.

PS we hear James has something exciting in the works, so watch this space!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram