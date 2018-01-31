Kirsten Dunst confirms pregnancy with touching photo shoot

Baby’s first photo shoot!

After much speculation, Kirsten Dunst confirmed she’s pregnant in Rodarte’s new fall/winter 2018 campaign.

In the gorgeous pictures, The Beguiled actress can be seen cradling her baby bump while draped in couture.

“We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series,” Rodarte‘s Kate and Laura Mulleavy said in a statement.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, Tessa Thompson, and more star alongside Dunst.

This is the first child for Dunst, 35, and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, 29. Earlier this month, the actress was photographed with what appeared to be a baby bump, but she did not comment on the speculation.

Dunst and the Friday Night Lights alum began dating in 2015 after meeting on set of their FX show, Fargo. “We became really good friends first,” she revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Then got together after.

The pair — who played husband and wife on the show — got engaged over the holidays in 2016. “I was a little sick when he did it,” she told Fallon. “It was funny!”

Over the summer, Dunst told People she’s “not in any rush” to plan their wedding. “I’m very relaxed when it comes to those kinds of things,” Dunst said, adding, “I’m going to get married at some point!”

Clearly, the couple has bigger things to prepare for!

Last June, the actress admitted to catching a bit of baby fever. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,” she told Marie Claire U.K.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.”

She added, “That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

Looks like she’s about to get that wish fulfilled very soon.

