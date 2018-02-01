Exclusive: Jessica Chastain's secret double life

Jessica Chastain is known for her signature red hair.

But for her latest flick Molly's Game, the Time's Up campaigner ditched her trademark colour, transforming into a brunette to portray the role of the infamous ‘Poker Princess’ Molly Bloom.

Now the actress has revealed exclusively to Be that wearing her brunette wig for the role is actually a bit like living a secret double life.

"It definitely makes me feel like a different person," she says, when quizzed about what it's like flitting between her natural look and her appearance on set during filming.

"I wear wigs on a lot of films, and it's really important when I'm playing characters to feel like I'm playing someone that's different from me," the 40-year-old added. "Molly Bloom has brown hair so I wanted to look like her as much as I could."

The Miss Sloane star — who scored a Golden Globe nomination for her incredible performance in Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut — has previously stated that she would never dye her famous hair.

"If I wanted to dye my hair, I could, but I realised that's who I am, and my differences (make me) special," she told Refinery29.

Jessica also talked to us about her “responsibility” to support those speaking out in the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal, praising in particular Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra and Rosanna Arquette who have levelled allegations against the now disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"[It's] taken a lot to step forward and speak out against a person whose abused them and used their power to abuse,” she told Be. “And so I feel like it’s my responsibility to support that courage and that bravery.”

Molly’s Game hits cinemas across Australia today.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram