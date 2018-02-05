Massive MKR blow up as 'surgery sisters' lash out

The knives were out on last night's episode of My Kitchen Rules, as the show saw its biggest ever fight play out.

It all kicked off when Sydney 'surgery sisters' Emma and Jess, took a swipe and Melbourne's Rachael and Roula, with the drama culminating in Emma calling Rachael a 'cow'.

The rival teams had been arguing about a dish when Emma told Rachael, "You don't stop! Actually, I can't deal." When Roula probed her on what she couldn't deal with, Emma snapped "your teammate", at which point Rachael indignantly replied, "My name's Rachael".

"Oh, I don't care," Emma hit back, waving her away, before saying, "Your voice grates on me… you’re just snapping like a little cow."

The cruel jab was enough to see Rachael walk off in tears, leaving nothing but the sound of crickets as the other contestants tried to grapple with what happened.

Once her teammate convinced her to come back to join the group, 23-year-old Rachael hit back at the blonde sisters calling them 'fake and fat'.

To which Jess then threatened to throw Roula off her chair. AWKS.

The blow-up didn't end there. While the cameras stopped rolling the fight intensified leaving Roula to have an emotional breakdown.

"We were getting told Rachael's voice was annoying," Roula tells New Idea on Monday, "she's a cow, our hair was disgusting, our Instant restaurant was disgusting, our food was disgusting, so naturally we're going to retaliate to that."

The extremely dramatic night left Rachel and Roula scoring Kim and Suong's Instant Vietnamese restaurant at an all time low.

"I didn't even score the food, barely ate it," Roula told the outlet, "I just scored the night and thought, 'This is one of the worst nights of my life,'".

Speaking to Fairfax Media on Monday, Roula told the outlet the only thing she regrets is scoring the mothers so poorly, saying the food wasn't terrible, but they had a terrible night overall.

"We were upset," Rachael said. "We genuinely didn't enjoy the food because we were so upset."

To see if any of the women apologise, watch tonight's episode of My Kitchen Rules at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

