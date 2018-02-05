Brad and Jen 'in love and always have been'

They were once the golden couple of Hollywood and apparently Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still hold a soft spot in their hearts for one another.

According to Woman's Day, the exes recently ran into each other while dining out at Soho House in Los Angeles.

Jen, 48, had been dining with friends and Brad walked in and reportedly ended up joining them.

"Brad kissed Jen's neck and whispered something into her ear before giving her a knowing glance," an 'eyewitness' told the magazine.

Brad's former security guard, Kris Herzog, has also spilled the beans to the publication on the former couple insisting they are still very much "in love".

"Brad and Jen are in love and always have been," he said.

According to Kris, the pair have "been spending a lot of time together."

Brad, 54, and Jen split back in 2005 after five years of marriage.

The World War Z actor moved on with Angelina Jolie after he met her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile Jen married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 after four years of dating.

