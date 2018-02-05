News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Brad and Jen 'in love and always have been'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

They were once the golden couple of Hollywood and apparently Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still hold a soft spot in their hearts for one another.

Carol Burnett Reveals Why She Enjoys Playing Villains Like Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
2:44

Carol Burnett Reveals Why She Enjoys Playing Villains Like Miss Hannigan in 'Annie'
Khloe Kardashian Frees the Nipples in SEXY Instagram Photo
1:29

Khloe Kardashian Frees the Nipples in SEXY Instagram Photo
'The Walking Dead': Carol Searches For Morgan -- Watch

'The Walking Dead': Carol Searches For Morgan -- Watch
It's a Puggy Puggy Christmas Carol
0:41

It's a Puggy Puggy Christmas Carol
Jen. Cookie. BLOOPERS. - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Jen. Cookie. BLOOPERS. - AMERICAN IDOL XIV
Unborn Babies Recognize Faces
1:47

Unborn Babies Recognize Faces
George Clooney's hottest scene with Jen Lopez
1:00

George Clooney's hottest scene with Jen Lopez
I Mom So Hard Ladies Talk Mommy Judgment
8:50

I Mom So Hard Ladies Talk Mommy Judgment
Got Talent Globals Musical Maestros from around the world
7:07

Got Talent Globals Musical Maestros from around the world
Living the French Fries Life
1:17

Living the French Fries Life
Tiny Ninja Steals the Show as Parents Perfectly Whistle Christmas Classic
1:34

Tiny Ninja Steals the Show as Parents Perfectly Whistle Christmas Classic
The moment Ruby and Jess fell in love
0:39

The moment Ruby and Jess fell in love
 

According to Woman's Day, the exes recently ran into each other while dining out at Soho House in Los Angeles.

Jen, 48, had been dining with friends and Brad walked in and reportedly ended up joining them.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston in love

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (pictured here together in 1999) are reportedly still "in love". Source: Getty

"Brad kissed Jen's neck and whispered something into her ear before giving her a knowing glance," an 'eyewitness' told the magazine.

Brad's former security guard, Kris Herzog, has also spilled the beans to the publication on the former couple insisting they are still very much "in love".

"Brad and Jen are in love and always have been," he said.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston split 2005

Jen (pictured here in 2017) split from Brad in 2005. Source: Getty

According to Kris, the pair have "been spending a lot of time together."

Brad, 54, and Jen split back in 2005 after five years of marriage.

The World War Z actor moved on with Angelina Jolie after he met her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

Angelina and Brad, pictured here in 2015, announced their separation in September 2016. Source: Getty

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile Jen married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 after four years of dating.

Jen married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 after four years of dating. The pair are pictured here together in 2017. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top