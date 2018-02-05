Selfie kid steals Super Bowl show from Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is officially back on the music scene but it seems the limelight from his hyped up halftime Super Bowl performance was stolen by a teenage boy with an iPhone.

While JT scurried off into the crowd while banging out his hit track Can't Stop The Feeling, one boy thought it was the perfect time to document the moment with a selfie.

Because if it's not posted on social media it didn't happen, right?

Well, luckily for the boy it seems his selfie, along with the awkward moments that followed, really stole the show from JT.

Now he doesn't even need to post the photo because the whole world is already doing that for him.

Although he did end up posting the selfie and it's been revealed who the mystery boy is.

Everyone, officially meet 13-year-old Ryan McKenna.

“It’s been so crazy,” Ryan told TwinCities.com in the aftermath of his viral fame. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane.”

Social media went into meltdown over Ryan's unexpected appearance in JT's performance.

One viewer pointed out he just didn't 'know what to do with his hands', while another wrote on Twitter, "When you are so confused as to what's going on!! :) u go kid!!"

Someone else reckoned the boy 'just FLAT OUT PANICKED', and a fourth described him as a true 'millennial'.

Big ups to the kid in gray at the #SuperBowl who was standing next to #JustinTimberlake but was looking at his phone and not dancing, singing or payin JT any mind. True millennial. — Beatrix Kiddo (@MsBeatrixKiddo) February 5, 2018

This guy also summed up the selfie kid's new-found fame pretty well.

That kid that just got the selfie with #JustinTimberlake during the #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow is DEFINITELY gonna get laid by all the girls at his high school. — Preston Simpson (@Preston_Simpson) February 5, 2018

One thing's for sure, when this boy goes back to school tomorrow he'll be the talk of the hallways.

