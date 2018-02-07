News

Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer
Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer

Sam Wood and Snez are finally getting hitched

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Two years after they announced their engagement, it seems 2018 is the year for Bachelor couple Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski will tie the knot.

While on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Sam revealed all the decisions were up to his bride-to-be.

"I'm happy to have whatever wedding Snez wants," the 37-year-old said.

Sam Wood Snezana Markoski wedding 2018

Sam Wood has confirmed he and Snez will marry at the end of 2018. The pair are here at the Portsea Polo together last month. Source: Getty

And while they don't have a date 'locked in' Sam confirmed he and Snez would be heading down the aisle at the 'end of this year'.

"I reckon November-ish," he said.

Jackie O then probed the former Bachelor star on what type of wedding it would be.

Sam Wood Snezana Markoski wedding

Sam and Snez packed on the PDA at the Portsea Polo in Melbourne in January. Source: Getty

"I think outdoor-sy [but] not at a beach necessarily," Sam said, "Just outdoor maybe somewhere in - I don't know - maybe Byron Bay or something."

Sam popped the question to Snez in December 2015 after the pair met on The Bachelor that same year.

The couple then announced in May 2017 they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their first child together in October 2017, daughter Willow. Snez also has 12-year-old daughter Eve from a previous relationship. Source: Instagram / @snezanamarkoski

They welcomed baby girl Willow Wendy Wood into the world in October last year.

Snez also has 12-year-old daughter Eve from a previous relationship.

