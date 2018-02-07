Sam Wood and Snez are finally getting hitched

Two years after they announced their engagement, it seems 2018 is the year for Bachelor couple Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski will tie the knot.

While on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Sam revealed all the decisions were up to his bride-to-be.

"I'm happy to have whatever wedding Snez wants," the 37-year-old said.

And while they don't have a date 'locked in' Sam confirmed he and Snez would be heading down the aisle at the 'end of this year'.

"I reckon November-ish," he said.

Jackie O then probed the former Bachelor star on what type of wedding it would be.

"I think outdoor-sy [but] not at a beach necessarily," Sam said, "Just outdoor maybe somewhere in - I don't know - maybe Byron Bay or something."

Sam popped the question to Snez in December 2015 after the pair met on The Bachelor that same year.

The couple then announced in May 2017 they were expecting their first child together.

They welcomed baby girl Willow Wendy Wood into the world in October last year.

Snez also has 12-year-old daughter Eve from a previous relationship.

