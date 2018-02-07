News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Mark Philippoussis and wife Silvana pregnant

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

After a tumultuous 2017, Mark Philippoussis and wife Silvana have something very exciting to look forward to this year.

The couple have just announced that they’re expecting their second child and are due in August.

The new baby will be a little brother or sister to their four-year-old son Nicholas, who is the spitting image of his tennis star father.

Mark Philippoussis second child

Mark and Silvana are pregnant again! Photo: Instagram/Silvana Philippoussis

Silvana announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of a Christmas decoration that says ‘we’re pregnant’.

She captioned the image with the hashtags ‘#family #grow#blessed #dueaugust2018’, while Mark said he was excited that "our family is getting bigger."

The announcement comes after the family were shocked by allegations child molestation that were made against Mark's tennis coach father Nick Philippoussis last year.

mark Philippoussis family

The couple already have a four-year-old son and are based in San Diego in the US. Photo: Instagram/Silvana Philippoussis

Silvana shared this image to announce the news. Photo: Instagram/ Silvana Philippoussis

Nick, 68, was arrested in his San Diego home in July and was facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting two nine-year-old girls.

However the case is currently on hold after Nick suffered a massive stroke in prison. When the news of his health condition broke last month, he was described as 'catatonic' and "conscious, but not responding to any stimuli".

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

