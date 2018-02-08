James Stewart loses half his body weight in epic transformation

James Stewart has dramatically revealed the results of his eight-week body transformation - and he looks incredible.

The 42-year-old Home and Away hunk teamed up with the Men's Health fitness director, Chief Brabon, who helped him kick-start his weight-loss journey, ultimately leading to him losing half his body-weight.

"I wasn't feeling overweight," the actor told the publication, "but I didn't feel in shape".

"I've got a couple of mates at home in the same boat: with T-shirts on they've still got broad shoulders and can lift decent weights, but it's all a bit wobbly," he continued.

James began his eigh-week regime over the festive period, which included making time for five workouts per-week, even after sometimes filming for over 14-hours-a-day.

He got into Chief Brabon's DARC: Dynamic Aerobic Resistance Conditioning programme, which incorporates weight training with cardio.

And his hard work certainly paid off, with the actor not only shedding half his body fat but also gaining 4.5 kilograms of lean muscle.

The modest star, who put in the hard slog in the gym and the kitchen, thanks all his results on training hard and a disciplined eating schedule.

Meanwhile, James took to his Instagram account last week to share the cutest photos of his daughter Scout on her first day of primary school.

The actor shared two pictures of his five year old, posing alongside him and her mum Jessica Marais as they arrive at school.

"First day of school! So much love, so many tears," he captioned the snaps.

Scout is pictured in her checkered school uniform and perfectly polished shoes.

The five-year-old is James' daughter with his ex-fiancée, Love Child favourite Jessica Marais.

James and Jess were engaged for five years before they split in 2015.

Now, James is said to be dating his fellow Home & Away actor Sarah Roberts, after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Byron last month.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram