Rita Ora bares all in completely nude pic

The 27-year-old singer showed of her toned bod in a series of images posted online, going completely naked, and we are digging it.

She left little to the imagination covering her private parts by posing to the side, flaunting her long legs and incredible figure.

Rita Ora naked nude Instagram

Just so hot: Rita shows off her incredibly toned bod in a new Instagram snap posted Sunday. Source: ritaora/instagram

Rita Ora Instagram naked nude

Whoah: The 27-year-old shocked fans in sme seriously raunchy nude snaps. Source: ritaora/instagram

Fans took to her Instagram to comment on her killer bod with one fan saying, "I honestly fall in love with you more and more everyday."

"Absolutely flawless, you look so beautiful," another added.

It's a far cry to what the British singer wore to a pre-Grammy party last month.

Rita Ora Instagram nude naked

Fans were stunned in the singer's recent social media snaps. Source: riatora/instagram

Rita showed up wearing a bizarre looking feathered white dress that somewhat resembled a cockatoo.

The 1920s-inspired gown was designed by none other than Zuhair Murad, made entirely out of feathers and white fringing, which clenched at the waist with a tassel trim.

Rita Ora cockatoo dress pre-Grammy party

Rita Ora wears a fancy white dress for the Clive Davis Grammy Party in New York. Source: Splash

Rita Ora and Katie Holmes attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Source: Getty

She turned heads on the red carpet posing glamorously with the stunning Katie Holmes.

Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy event is one of the most exclusive events in the industry and many people in showbiz try and get their hands on an invite.

Rita Ora cockatoo dress pre-Grammy party

Rita Ora wears a fancy white dress for the Clive Davis Grammy Party in New York. Source: Splash

We love you Rita for being so adventurous.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

