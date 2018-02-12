Rita Ora bares all in completely nude pic

Singer Rita Ora is no stranger to taking her kit off, and in some recent social media snaps it seems she's sticking to what she does best.

The 27-year-old singer showed of her toned bod in a series of images posted online, going completely naked, and we are digging it.

She left little to the imagination covering her private parts by posing to the side, flaunting her long legs and incredible figure.

Fans took to her Instagram to comment on her killer bod with one fan saying, "I honestly fall in love with you more and more everyday."

"Absolutely flawless, you look so beautiful," another added.

It's a far cry to what the British singer wore to a pre-Grammy party last month.

Rita showed up wearing a bizarre looking feathered white dress that somewhat resembled a cockatoo.

The 1920s-inspired gown was designed by none other than Zuhair Murad, made entirely out of feathers and white fringing, which clenched at the waist with a tassel trim.

She turned heads on the red carpet posing glamorously with the stunning Katie Holmes.

Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy event is one of the most exclusive events in the industry and many people in showbiz try and get their hands on an invite.

We love you Rita for being so adventurous.

