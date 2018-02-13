I'm A Celeb jungle sex secrets revealed

The first axed contestant from this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Tiffany Darwish, has revealed all the sex secrets which are hidden deep in the South African jungle.

The 80s pop star spilled on all the juicy details on hit105's Stav, Abby and Matt Show.

Tiffany didn't hold back revealing there were no condoms allowed in the jungle and that everyone showers in the nude.

Radio host Matty Acton pressed for answers, asking if anyone was to 'get down and dirty', would there be someone on hand to 'run in with the Durex'.

"No! There's no safety in the jungle," she replied. "If you do anything it's all there for everybody to see."

Probed further, Tiffany was asked if everyone sees each other naked.

"We totally do," the 46-year-old said candidly. "We're in front of the cameras and everything - which most of the time you don't even realise. To be honest with you, after a while you've just got to let it fly, take your clothes off and shower."

Tiffany also admitted to having the hots for her fellow contestant Josh Gibson 'naked or not'.

So, with the fact that everyone eventually has to 'let it fly' does anyone actually get down and dirty?

To which, Tiffany responded 'maybe'.

"I'm not sure. It's possible, it could get funky in the jungle," she admitted. "If you do anything, it's all there for everyone to see, and if you did something like that, they would want to know about it - there are cameras everywhere.

"If you're gonna do it, you're gonna have to be bold and own up to it."

Are the oh-so beautiful Josh and Simone bold enough to make a move on one another in the jungle? Only time will tell...

