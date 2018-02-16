Nicole Kidman praises daughter Bella Cruise

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

Nicole Kidman rarely discusses her adoptive children, Bella and Connor Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, but the Aussie actress recently gushed over her daughter.

The 50-year-old praised Bella for her recent venture into fashion with her new T-shirt line Vega.

"Very exciting," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight while at the Calvin Klein show for New York Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman New York Fashion Week 2018

Nicole Kidman praised daughter Bella's new fashion line while she was at New York Fashion Week. Source: Getty

The actress also commented that a love for fashion runs in the family.

"I don't have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely," she said.

Nic applauded her eldest daughter on her new tee line which showcases unique designs of different female tops retailing for $85 ($107 AUD).

"I think it's such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well," she gushed to the publication. "She's always been able to draw."

Bella even refers to herself as Bella Kidman Cruise on the clothing website, combining both her mother's and father's last names.

Bella Cruise London February 2018

Bella, here in London in February 2018, has just launched her own bespoke t-shirt line. Source: Getty

The landing page on Bella Cruise's new clothing line website.

Last year Nicole came under fire for only mentioning her daughters she has with husband Keith Urban - Sunday and Faith - in her Emmys acceptance speech.

When accepting her award for her role in Big Little Lies, Nicole thanked her family, saying she has 'two little girls' naming her 'Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith,' in her speech.

However, in January this year when when accepting her Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, Nicole thanked all four of her children.

Nicole Kidman Tom Cruise Bella Cruise 1994 New York City

Nic is pictured here with ex-husband Tom and Bella as a toddler in New York City in 1994. Source: Getty

"I want to thank all of my children who show me so much love," she said.

Nicole adopted Bella, now 25, and Connor, now 22, with ex-husband Tom but the couple separated in 2001, eventually divorcing.

Five years later, Nicole married Keith and the couple have two daughters together, nine-year-old Sunday and seven-year-old Faith.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

