News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Kylie Minogue opens up about 'nervous breakdown'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Kylie Minogue has opened up about suffering a 'nervous breakdown' after her split from Joshua Sasse last year, admitting she 'tried to be like other people.'

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
Dad-to-Be Tries out Labor Simulator, With Funny Results
2:05

Dad-to-Be Tries out Labor Simulator, With Funny Results
Brad Pitt Makes SURPRISE Appearance During 2017 Golden Globes
2:33

Brad Pitt Makes SURPRISE Appearance During 2017 Golden Globes
Italy Trip With The Girls Leads To Dreamlike Proposal
2:11

Italy Trip With The Girls Leads To Dreamlike Proposal
It Was A Jenner Family Dominated ESPY Awards With Caitlyn
0:40

It Was A Jenner Family Dominated ESPY Awards With Caitlyn
'Home Again's' Jon Rudnitsky Opens Up About Donald Trump's 2015 'SNL' Appearance: 'His Sense of Humor Is Definitely Skewed'
0:52

'Home Again's' Jon Rudnitsky Opens Up About Donald Trump's 2015 'SNL' Appearance: 'His Sense of Humor Is Definitely Skewed'
Beyonce presents Colin Kaepernick with Muhammad Ali Legacy award
1:58

Beyonce presents Colin Kaepernick with Muhammad Ali Legacy award
Colorado man stabbed for 'neo-Nazi haircut'
1:37

Colorado man stabbed for 'neo-Nazi haircut'
Kim Kardashian Resurfaces At Holiday Party WITHOUT Her Ring?
1:41

Kim Kardashian Resurfaces At Holiday Party WITHOUT Her Ring?
Bella Hadid Likes Her New Boo MORE Than She Ever Liked The Weeknd
2:00

Bella Hadid Likes Her New Boo MORE Than She Ever Liked The Weeknd
Paris Jackson Walking in Michael's Footsteps with Music Career? -JS
5:08

Paris Jackson Walking in Michael's Footsteps with Music Career? -JS
Gigi Hadid DISHES On Zayn & Fangirls Over The 'Apparently' Kid
2:21

Gigi Hadid DISHES On Zayn & Fangirls Over The 'Apparently' Kid
 

The pop princess — who split from her former fiancé in February 2017 — has talked candidly about the fact she doesn't think 'marriage is for me' in Stellar Magazine.

“I tried to be like other people,” she told the publication. “That’s what people do, they get engaged. I thought maybe that’s where I’ve been going wrong... I don’t know that marriage is for me.”

Kylie Minogue nervous breakdown Joshua Sasse

Kylie, seen here in Paris at the start of the year, has made a heartbreaking revelation about her mental health. Source: Getty

“It was pretty much nervous breakdown time at the end of 2016,” she said. “I don’t want to overdramatise it, but it actually was nervous breakdown time."

"It ended up being not so much about heartbreak and more about stress. It was a stressful time."

Kylie Minogue nervous breakdown Joshua Sasse

The singer split with her fiancé last year and suffered a 'nervous breakdown'. Source: Getty

She previously revealed that the demise of her three-year relationship with the British actor had affected her mental health, telling the Sunday Times last month her suffering was actually a breakdown.

"I just wanted to stop, I think it's called a nervous breakdown," she told the publication, of the separation.

Kylie, who turns 50 in May, also discussed how she'll 'never have children', saying she's OK with that fact.

"Of course I wonder what that would be like but, your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine," she said. "If by some miracle I got pregnant... at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that?"
Kylie Minogue nervous breakdown Joshua Sasse

The pair met when Kylie made a cameo on Galavant. Source: Getty

The pair met on the set of Galavant in September 2015 and were engaged just six months later, despite the 19-year age gap between them.

However Kylie confirmed her break-up with the 30-year-old in a post on Instagram a year later.

The Aussie pop princess revealed on Instagram that the pair had split in Feb 2017. Source: Getty

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she said. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.”

While Kylie has yet to find love again, Joshua has since become engaged to actress Harriet Collings.

However, he was jilted just days before they were due to marry, according to reports in The Sun earlier this month.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top