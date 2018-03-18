Kylie Minogue opens up about 'nervous breakdown'

Kylie Minogue has opened up about suffering a 'nervous breakdown' after her split from Joshua Sasse last year, admitting she 'tried to be like other people.'

The pop princess — who split from her former fiancé in February 2017 — has talked candidly about the fact she doesn't think 'marriage is for me' in Stellar Magazine.

“I tried to be like other people,” she told the publication. “That’s what people do, they get engaged. I thought maybe that’s where I’ve been going wrong... I don’t know that marriage is for me.”

“It was pretty much nervous breakdown time at the end of 2016,” she said. “I don’t want to overdramatise it, but it actually was nervous breakdown time."

"It ended up being not so much about heartbreak and more about stress. It was a stressful time."

She previously revealed that the demise of her three-year relationship with the British actor had affected her mental health, telling the Sunday Times last month her suffering was actually a breakdown.

"I just wanted to stop, I think it's called a nervous breakdown," she told the publication, of the separation.

Kylie, who turns 50 in May, also discussed how she'll 'never have children', saying she's OK with that fact.

"Of course I wonder what that would be like but, your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine," she said. "If by some miracle I got pregnant... at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that?"

The pair met on the set of Galavant in September 2015 and were engaged just six months later, despite the 19-year age gap between them.

However Kylie confirmed her break-up with the 30-year-old in a post on Instagram a year later.

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she said. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.”

While Kylie has yet to find love again, Joshua has since become engaged to actress Harriet Collings.

However, he was jilted just days before they were due to marry, according to reports in The Sun earlier this month.

