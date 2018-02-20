News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Simone Holtznagel 'had to ID' Charlotte Dawson's body

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Simone Holtznagel opened up about the tragic death of her friend Charlotte Dawson on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last night.

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
2:30

Justin Bieber FINALLY Releases New Music!
Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
3:12

Kendall Kylie Lip Filler Video
Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
3:32

Conor McGregor Arrested After Bus Attack At UFC 223 | Hollywoodlife
Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
2:34

Demi Lovato KEEPS IT REAL Showing Off Cellulite In IG Story!
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
2:25

Kylie Jenner Puts Health At RISK!: Says She Needs To Lose ANOTHER 20 Pounds?!
&lsquo;RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race&rsquo;: The Vixen Calls Out Racial Stereotyping on Dramatic &lsquo;Untucked&rsquo; Blow Out | JS
8:18

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: The Vixen Calls Out Racial Stereotyping on Dramatic ‘Untucked’ Blow Out | JS
Cam Newton In HORRIFIC Car Accident: Is He Alright?!
2:36

Cam Newton In HORRIFIC Car Accident: Is He Alright?!
Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
1:36

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
Cardi B Did WHAT With RIhanna?! Kylie Jenner Posts Precious Moments With Baby Stormi | DR
4:52

Cardi B Did WHAT With RIhanna?! Kylie Jenner Posts Precious Moments With Baby Stormi | DR
Perhaps Pup Feels Guilty For Making A Mess?
1:33

Perhaps Pup Feels Guilty For Making A Mess?
 

Getting extremely emotional, the model discussed Charlotte's battle with depression after her divorce from Olympic swimmer Scott Miller and also admitted to having to ID her body upon her death.

"That's when she first started to get depression," the 24-year-old explained. "She was a massive target, especially when she turned 40 and she was single, didn't have kids. People were so mean to her."

Simone got emotional opening up about Charlotte's death on I'm A Celeb. Source: Ten

Simone then started to cry as she spoke about having to identify Charlotte's body.

"Me and my best friend had to ID her body," Simone emotionally recalled. "I was like, 'I love you so much'."

Charlotte Dawson Australia's Next Top Model

Simone was friends with Charlotte after meeting whilst in Australia's Next Top Model in 2011. Source: Getty

Simone also claimed when Charlotte fell pregnant while Scott was training for the Olympics and she was 'pressured from his camp and [Scott] to have an abortion', while chatting with Vicky Pattison and Jackie Gillies.

The model's former Australia's Next Top Model mentor passed away in 2014 after taking her own life aged 47.

Simone appeared on the 2011 season of Top Model where she was runner-up.

If you're experiencing feelings of anxiety or depression contact BeyondBlue or PANDA for support.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top