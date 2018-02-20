Simone Holtznagel 'had to ID' Charlotte Dawson's body

Simone Holtznagel opened up about the tragic death of her friend Charlotte Dawson on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last night.

Getting extremely emotional, the model discussed Charlotte's battle with depression after her divorce from Olympic swimmer Scott Miller and also admitted to having to ID her body upon her death.

"That's when she first started to get depression," the 24-year-old explained. "She was a massive target, especially when she turned 40 and she was single, didn't have kids. People were so mean to her."

Simone then started to cry as she spoke about having to identify Charlotte's body.

"Me and my best friend had to ID her body," Simone emotionally recalled. "I was like, 'I love you so much'."

Simone also claimed when Charlotte fell pregnant while Scott was training for the Olympics and she was 'pressured from his camp and [Scott] to have an abortion', while chatting with Vicky Pattison and Jackie Gillies.

The model's former Australia's Next Top Model mentor passed away in 2014 after taking her own life aged 47.

Simone appeared on the 2011 season of Top Model where she was runner-up.

If you're experiencing feelings of anxiety or depression contact BeyondBlue or PANDA for support.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram