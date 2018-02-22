Kim Cattrall vs SJP: SATC feud gets even messier

News

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

If you thought the Kim Cattrall versus Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and the City feud couldn't get any messier then you were wrong.

Now Kim's on-screen lover Jason Lewis, who played Smith Jerrod, has spoken out and you'll definitely be surprised about his thoughts on the situation.

For context Jason played Kim's lover for 16 episodes in season six of SATC and in both big screen movies so you'd presume he would take her side.

Sex and the City filming Jason Lewis Kim Cattrall

Kim's on-screen lover Jason Lewis, who played Smith Jerrod, has spoken out and you'll definitely be surprised about his thoughts on the situation. Source: Getty

However, despite having worked with Kim so closely, Jason has admitted he is taking SJP's side while on US news program KTLA 5.

"I would have to say Sarah was always so lovely and such a constant professional," he said. "I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I'm going to stop there because I've got nothing good to say."

Sarah Jessica Parker NYC 2018

Jason declared he is on 'Team SJP'. Sarah Jessica Parker is pictured here in NYC earlier this year. Source: Getty

When asked if he was 'Team Sarah', Jason responded agreeing.

"I might just have to say yeah," he admitted. "What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me."

It got a little awkward when the 46-year-old was asked if other people - for example Kim Cattrall - weren't so good to him.

"Sarah was amazing," he reiterated laughing.

sex and the city

The feud between the pair has been ongoing. Photo: Getty

The ongoing feud between Kim and SJP reached new heights a few weeks ago, after Kim slammed her former co-star online claiming she is exploiting her family tragedy.

Kim lashed out in a post on Instagram saying SJP was trying to ‘exploit’ the death of her brother in order to restore her ‘nice girl persona’.

The 61-year-old announced the death of her brother Chris Cattrall on Twitter, but didn’t take kindly to SJP reaching out to offer her condolences.

Sex and the City 3 without Kim Cattrall?

All the fabulous SATC ladies are pictured here at the Sex and the City 2 premiere. Source: Getty

The feud between the pair has been ongoing, and re-entered the spotlight when talks of a third Sex and the City movie were shut down by Kim.

In an honest interview with Piers Morgan in October she said her and her co-stars “we never friends.”

The plot thickens. Please pass us a big bowl of popcorn.

