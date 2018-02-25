News

Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer

Dawn French leads tributes for Emma Chambers

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Dawn French has paid tribute to her Vicar of Dibley co-star Emma Chambers who died yesterday, aged 53, from natural causes.

The actresses played best friends in the comedy TV show for 13 years, and their bond was just as special in real life.

In a touching note on Twitter, Dawn praised her 'unique' friend and shared a funny memory of their time together alongside an image of them in character, Emma as Alice and Dawn as Vicar Geraldine.

Dawn French tribute Emma Chambers

Dawn French shared this tender snap of her with Emma Chambers before she passed away. Source: Twitter/DawnFrench

"I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers," the 60-year-old wrote. "I never minded. I loved her. A lot."

At the height of her career, Emma scooped a top British comedy award over pal Dawn. Just two years later, she was rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite at the Notting Hill premiere.

Emma Chambers Notting Hill

Emma in 1999 at the Notting Hill premiere in London. Source: Getty

Dad-to-be Hugh Grant — who played Emma's on-screen brother in the flick that also starred Julia Roberts — has also spoken out about her premature death, saying he's 'very sad' by the news.



Alice Chambers wins comedy award in 1998

Emma Chambers was honoured in 1998 at a prestigious comedy awards. Source: Getty

The BBC too honoured their star, thanking her for the many laughs she gave people when portraying her hilariously dimwitted character in their show.



Other stars who've paid tribute include former Top Gear host, Jeremy Clarkson and Notting Hill co-star James Dreyfus.




She leaves behind actor hubby, Ian Dunn. The pair have been married since 1991.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

