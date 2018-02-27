Inside Heather Locklear's troubled life

News

The Melrose Place star was reportedly taken into custody last night when police were called by her brother to her California home to see to a domestic dispute between her and boyfriend Chris Heisser.

The 56-year-old had previously said her 'drama-filled' life was in the 'past' after years of battling with addiction and run-ins with the law, in an Instagram post two months ago.

Heather Locklear arrested domestic violence

Heather was arrested yesterday and charged with domestic violence. Source: Getty

Heather Locklear arrested

This post from two months ago shows she was trying to steer clear of more 'drama.' Source: Instagram/HeatherLocklear

Previously married to Motley Crue bad boy Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, and Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007, Heather had been taking a break from public life after crashing her expensive Porsche car in 2016 into a ditch, and suffering minor injuries.

Officials didn't charge the 90s TV star with any criminal offences at the time, saying drugs and alcohol were 'absolutely' not a factor in the accident, Mercury News states.

The Dynasty actress shared this photo with boyfriend Chris, before their alleged fight. Source: Instagram/HeatherLochlear

But her battles with drugs have caused her brushes with the law before, resulting in five lengthy stints in rehab over the years.

In September 2008 she was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance while in the Santa Barbara, California, News.com.au reports.

However the prosecutor reportedly put the misdemeanour down to a reaction caused by her prescription medication for anxiety and depression.

Heather Lochlear Tommy Lee

Heather was previously married to bad boy Tommy Lee, seen here in 1991. Source: Getty

Heather was once a high-profile actress, having appeared in hit 80s shows Dynasty and Melrose Place, pictured here at the start of her career in 1981. Source: Getty

There were also rumours the actress was a suicide risk that same year, which led to her first stint in rehab.

The former Spin City star landed back in rehab in 2010, and was re-admitted in January 2012 after her sister called emergency services over concerns she was mixing prescription drugs and alcohol, the Daily Mail said. She was hospitalised and released the next day.

She married Bon Jovi guitarist in Richie Sambora, seen here before their 2007 break-up. Source: Getty

Last year Heather entered Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center for the fifth time to seek help for a 'breakdown' Radar Online reported, adding she was in a 'bad place.'

Her most recent arrest — which includes three misdemeanour counts of battery on a peace officer — sadly isn't her first relationship to have had its conflicts.

In 2011, police were sent to the home of her then boyfriend, Jack Wagner, after the pair allegedly fought during an argument.

Heather Locklear DUI 2008

Heather in her 2008 mugshot taken after she was arrested for a DUI offence. Source: Getty

“She lost it on him and he retaliated,” a source told TMZ at the time, though no charges were ever laid.

Friends had said that Heather 'was really getting back on track' until she started 'spiralling out of control' recently, according to a source in Entertainment Tonight.

Heather Locklear seen in public 2016 following domestic violence arrest

Things were looking up for Heather, seen here in her last public appearance in 2016. Source: Getty

Looking at her own admissions, it certainly seems she was trying to turn things around.

"Love yourself enough... to take the actions required for your happiness... enough to cut yourself loose from the drama-filled past" she wrote on December 23 2017 about 'moving on.'

Heather has been released on $US20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

