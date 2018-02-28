Cher touches down in Sydney

Pop queen Cher has officially touched down in Australia.

The superstar singer is set to headline this year's official Mardi Gras party in Sydney on Saturday.

The 71-year-old arrived plenty of time ahead for her sold out performance this weekend.

Looking chic in some jeans paired with a black top, black jacket and black hat, the star looked happy as she was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday morning.

Cher is a long-time advocate for the LGTBQI community.

In 1998, the gay icon was awarded a GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Award.

The legendary singer's highly anticipated performance this weekend is set to be 'the most iconic in history', according to the official Mardi Gras website.

Past Mardi Gras headliners have included the late George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Olivia Newton-John and many others.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram