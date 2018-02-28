News

Cher touches down in Sydney

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Pop queen Cher has officially touched down in Australia.

The superstar singer is set to headline this year's official Mardi Gras party in Sydney on Saturday.

The 71-year-old arrived plenty of time ahead for her sold out performance this weekend.

Cher touches down in Sydney, Australia

Cher has officially touched down in Australia ahead of her Mardi Gras performance in Sydney this weekend. Source: Getty

Looking chic in some jeans paired with a black top, black jacket and black hat, the star looked happy as she was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday morning.

Cher is a long-time advocate for the LGTBQI community.

Cher Arrives in Sydney Australia

Looking chic in some jeans paired with a black top, black jacket and black hat, the star looked happy as she was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday morning. Source: Getty

The 2017 Sydney Mardi Gras parade. Source: Getty

In 1998, the gay icon was awarded a GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Award.

The legendary singer's highly anticipated performance this weekend is set to be 'the most iconic in history', according to the official Mardi Gras website.

Past Mardi Gras headliners have included the late George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Olivia Newton-John and many others.

