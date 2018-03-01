Brad and Jen's Oscars plans

Following Jennifer Aniston's split from Justin Theroux, she and ex-husband Brad Pitt are reportedly set to make their return as a couple back on the Hollywood scene at this year's Academy Awards.

The exes apparently reunited last year after Jen's separation from Justin, but are ready to make it official going public with their romance, NW reports.

The ideal time for them is this weekend at the Oscars, but the pair won't be attending the official awards ceremony.

"So they're talking about skipping the red carpet and the ceremony in favour of one of the parties," a source told the publication.

"They'll be able to hang out with all their old friends out of the spotlight," the source continued.

However, there may be one snag to their 'low-key' plans, and that's Brad's soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

She is apparently set to attend the same Vanity Fair Oscars party as Brad and Jen, so it's making them rethink their plans.

"Angelina is mad as all hell about them being back in each other's lives," an insider told the magazine.

Last month, the Friends star announced her split from husband Justin.

Stephen Huvane, Jen's publicist, issued a statement announcing the couple's decision to separate 'was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.'

The pair — who became engaged in 2012 and married in August 2015 — insisted they were still 'two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.'

"Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," they added.

Brad, 54, and, Jen, 49, split back in 2005 after five years of marriage.

The World War Z actor moved on with Angelina after he met her on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings from Angelina.

And we're not going to lie, we're waiting eagerly with the popcorn to see Brad and Jen reunite at the Oscars.

They are serious Hollywood couple goals in our eyes.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram