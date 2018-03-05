MKR villains Rachael and Roula booted off

They've been the most talked about contestants on this season of My Kitchen Rules, always managing to be front and centre of all the catfights.

However villains Rachael and Roula's time has come to end, as they were sadly booted out of the competition on Monday night's episode.

But in true Rachael and Roula style, they had a few words of wisdom and personal reflection before leaving the elimination house.

"I've learnt that sometimes I'm not very nice," Rachael confessed, adding, "but I am a nice person, I showed a really bad side of me".

"Not a lot of people can do this," Roula explained to the table of other contestants and judges.

"And I feel like we did pretty good... It's an emotional roller-coaster but we did it."

The two girls faced the sudden death cook-off at Elimination House, competing against group two's Dan and Gemma, who came out on top scoring 41 points higher than Rachael and Roula.

Unfortunately their decadent chocolate dessert couldn't even save them from elimination, which was the girls' secret weapon to gain the judges' votes.

The scores reflected the overall tone of the night with fiery Olga quick to let the viewers know her night's predictions.

"We've seen Rachael and Roula cook," she snapped, adding, "they're quite mediocre, so we don't see them as a problem for Dan and Gemma".

"Rachael and Roula can't cook," Valeria interjected, adding, "so all Dan and Gemma have to do is talk to each other, close their eyes, chop stuff and they'll win."

With the girls kicked out of the competition, the other teams are left to battle it out to win the $250,000 and their place in MKR history.

To see how the rest of the competition unfolds, join Pete Evans and Manu Feildel on Tuesday night at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

