News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

MKR villains Rachael and Roula booted off

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

They've been the most talked about contestants on this season of My Kitchen Rules, always managing to be front and centre of all the catfights.

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

However villains Rachael and Roula's time has come to end, as they were sadly booted out of the competition on Monday night's episode.

But in true Rachael and Roula style, they had a few words of wisdom and personal reflection before leaving the elimination house.

Rachael and Roula My Kitchen Rules

Unfortunately Rachael and Roula were kicked out of the MKR competition on Monday night. Source: Seven

"I've learnt that sometimes I'm not very nice," Rachael confessed, adding, "but I am a nice person, I showed a really bad side of me".

"Not a lot of people can do this," Roula explained to the table of other contestants and judges.

"And I feel like we did pretty good... It's an emotional roller-coaster but we did it."


The two girls faced the sudden death cook-off at Elimination House, competing against group two's Dan and Gemma, who came out on top scoring 41 points higher than Rachael and Roula.

Rachael and Roula My kitchen rules

Rachael and Roula's menu flopped after cooking arancini, gnocchi and chocolate mousse. Source: Seven

Unfortunately their decadent chocolate dessert couldn't even save them from elimination, which was the girls' secret weapon to gain the judges' votes.

The scores reflected the overall tone of the night with fiery Olga quick to let the viewers know her night's predictions.

"We've seen Rachael and Roula cook," she snapped, adding, "they're quite mediocre, so we don't see them as a problem for Dan and Gemma".

Olga and Valeria My Kitchen Rules

Olga and Valeria wee quick to put their two-cents in. Source: Seven

"Rachael and Roula can't cook," Valeria interjected, adding, "so all Dan and Gemma have to do is talk to each other, close their eyes, chop stuff and they'll win."

With the girls kicked out of the competition, the other teams are left to battle it out to win the $250,000 and their place in MKR history.

To see how the rest of the competition unfolds, join Pete Evans and Manu Feildel on Tuesday night at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top