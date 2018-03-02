OITNB stars surprise Aussie LGBTQI couple at wedding

Stars of the hit Netflix show Orange Is The New Black have surprised an Australian LGBTQI couple at their wedding and it's given us all the feels.

It wasn't without some serious planning though.

One of the brides, Teagan, organised the huge surprise for her wife-to-be Louise, who is a huge OITNB fan.

Stars of the show Lea Delaria, Yael Stone and Danielle Brooks gate-crashed the wedding

Lou was left totally speechless as one by one the OITNB entered the wedding scene.

"We're really proud we can be here and celebrate you guys individually and celebrate this change across this beautiful country that needed to change," Aussie actress Yael says in the video above.

If that surprise wasn't enough, the newlyweds were also treated to Lea singing at the wedding.

The same-sex marriage bill legalised last year, making this year's Mardi Gras celebrations especially potent.

The cast of the hit series are in Sydney for the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday and will be on the Netflix float.

Dannii Minogue, Samira Wiley, Jonathan Groff, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe will also be celebrating on the float.

