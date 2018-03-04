We tried the Oscars Governor's Ball menu

News

And at this year’s Oscars Governor’s Ball to be held straight after the Academy Awards ceremony, the celebs are in for a real treat.

During my recent trip to Los Angeles with Discover LA, I visited acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck’s WP24 restaurant at the Ritz Carlton to taste the Governor’s Ball menu myself.

oscars food

Ever wondered what the celebrities eat at the Oscars? Source: Getty

Now have your napkin at the ready, as I’m about to share the absolutely MOUTH-WATERING selection of cuisine that Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep will most likely be tucking into.

The first dishes to be whisked out were a couple of pizzas. That’s right, pizza!

There’s something that you need to know about a film star’s palate on Oscars night, and that is it’s got to complement a high level of alcohol consumption.

2018 oscars governors ball

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has prepared an incredible menu for the 2018 Oscars Governor's Ball. Source: Getty

pizza oscars governors ball

I recently tried some of the chef's signature pizzas that will be served on the night. Source: Be

I quickly learnt that when it comes to the evening’s menu, the greasier it is the better, to absorb all the cocktails.

Margherita and mushroom pizzas are a staple every year, along with wagyu sliders and irresistible mac and cheese.

Is anyone else remembering their late-night adventures from last weekend?

oscars 2018 menu

Smoked salmon Oscars. Yum. Source: Be

john legend oscars eating

John Legend is known to be a fan of that salmon. Source: Getty

wagyu wolfgang puck

How can you resist this Wagyu? Source: Be

oscars food wagyu

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck pictured preparing some delicious steak. Source: Getty

Other appetizers that will be served on the night include smoked salmon, caviar wrapped in gold and truffle treats.

The menu items are starting to sound a bit fancier at this point.

Tiny taro tacos and the classic chicken pot pie (this one melted in my mouth) will also be doing the rounds.

academy awards menu

The chicken pot pie is always a favourite. The pastry is absolutely divine. Source: Be

academy awards 2018

I quickly learnt that when it comes to the evening’s menu, the greasier the better to absorb all the cocktails. Source: Getty

2018 academy awards food

Fifty shades of chocolate. Source: Be

gold oscars

And who can forget the signature Wolfgang Puck dessert on Oscars night - gold-coated mini Oscar statuettes? Source: Getty

New additions to the dessert table this year include cocktail-inspired macarons like mojito and negroni as well as Callebaut ruby chocolate.

And who can forget the signature Wolfgang Puck dessert on Oscars night - gold-coated mini Oscar statuettes?

It’s safe to say, I was in a major food coma after tasting this menu, but nonetheless more than willing to take one for the team.

cocktail oscars

I also tried what will be the signature cocktail of the night, appropriately named 'And the winner is'. Source: Be

