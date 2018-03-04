We tried the Oscars Governor's Ball menu

After popping some champers at the film industry’s night of nights, movie stars and film execs have eventually got to eat.

And at this year’s Oscars Governor’s Ball to be held straight after the Academy Awards ceremony, the celebs are in for a real treat.

During my recent trip to Los Angeles with Discover LA, I visited acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck’s WP24 restaurant at the Ritz Carlton to taste the Governor’s Ball menu myself.

Now have your napkin at the ready, as I’m about to share the absolutely MOUTH-WATERING selection of cuisine that Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep will most likely be tucking into.

The first dishes to be whisked out were a couple of pizzas. That’s right, pizza!

There’s something that you need to know about a film star’s palate on Oscars night, and that is it’s got to complement a high level of alcohol consumption.

I quickly learnt that when it comes to the evening’s menu, the greasier it is the better, to absorb all the cocktails.

Margherita and mushroom pizzas are a staple every year, along with wagyu sliders and irresistible mac and cheese.

Is anyone else remembering their late-night adventures from last weekend?

Other appetizers that will be served on the night include smoked salmon, caviar wrapped in gold and truffle treats.

The menu items are starting to sound a bit fancier at this point.

Tiny taro tacos and the classic chicken pot pie (this one melted in my mouth) will also be doing the rounds.

New additions to the dessert table this year include cocktail-inspired macarons like mojito and negroni as well as Callebaut ruby chocolate.

And who can forget the signature Wolfgang Puck dessert on Oscars night - gold-coated mini Oscar statuettes?

It’s safe to say, I was in a major food coma after tasting this menu, but nonetheless more than willing to take one for the team.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram