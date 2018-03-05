The truth behind the Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson 'feud'

There have been rumours of a feud between Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson ever since it first emerged they'd be co-hosting The Project together last year.

But Channel Ten have shut down the latest report, that suggested things had become so bad between them Carrie was about to 'quit'.

In a statement issued to Be, a spokesperson for the pair insisted the report inNew Idea 'could not be further from the truth.'

"The truth is that these two highly talented, strong and professional women enjoy working together, and support each other," Network Ten said.

Their comment is in stark contrast to the claims 37-year-old Carrie is 'angry' over the fact she's being 'sidelined' by Lisa Wilkinson that were made in the latest edition of

"They are trying to avoid the magic two words, 'I quit'," a Ten insider is said to have told them. "Bottom line, they are in Carrie damage control."

The report added that mum-of-two Carrie 'is not happy' that Lisa, 58, is getting high ratings for her solo Sunday night stints and 'her pick of the celebrity interviews'.

Carrie and Lisa have both publicly gushed about one another since Lisa joined the team in January, after leaving Today after ten years.

"I couldn't believe [there were rumours] because this is complete fiction," the TV veteran told news.com.au. "Carrie can't believe it, I can't believe it."

While Carrie had nothing but praise for Lisa, insisting they would make a 'great team.'

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with her," she told Who. "We text, we call and we're going to make a great team."

She also publicly welcomed her former network rival in a tweet when the news was first announced back in October last year.

Welcome my lovely friend @Lisa_Wilkinson 🤜🤛 — Carrie Bickmore (@BickmoreCarrie) October 16, 2017

