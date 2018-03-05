News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Oscars envelope gaffe

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

It was the gaffe that left Hollywood speechless at last year's Oscars, as the wrong winner for Best Film was dramatically announced.

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
0:51

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
What the stars are like behind-the-scenes at the Oscars
0:59

What the stars are like behind-the-scenes at the Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
1:00

The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
Dwayne Johnson Brings Fan To TEARS During Photobomb Prank With Jimmy Fallon
1:25

Dwayne Johnson Brings Fan To TEARS During Photobomb Prank With Jimmy Fallon
Ed Sheeran Performs "Shape Of You" With Classroom Instruments On Fallon
1:34

Ed Sheeran Performs "Shape Of You" With Classroom Instruments On Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel SLAYS the 2017 Oscars
2:35

Jimmy Kimmel SLAYS the 2017 Oscars
Lorde Reveals Her "SECRET Identity" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!
2:01

Lorde Reveals Her "SECRET Identity" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!
Britney Spears & Shirtless Dancers Prank Jimmy Kimmel With EPIC Wake Up Call
2:42

Britney Spears & Shirtless Dancers Prank Jimmy Kimmel With EPIC Wake Up Call
Jimmy Kimmel Monologue Oscars 2017 Clip

Jimmy Kimmel Monologue Oscars 2017 Clip
Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Compete In EPIC Dance Battle
2:18

Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Compete In EPIC Dance Battle
 

And at this year's Oscars, the 2018 Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel wasn't afraid to bring it up. Legend.

"I do want to mention. This year when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," the comedian said.

jimmy kimmel oscars host

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at last year's envelope mix-up while hosting the 2018 Academy Awards. Source: Getty

He went on to reassure the audience that the auditors from Pricewaterhouse Coopers were doing all they could to prevent any slip-ups this time around, after joking they had planned the gaffe the whole time last year.

"We don't want another thing," said Jimmy.

"What happened last year was unfortunate. I've not told this story in public. Because I wanted to save it for
tonight but here's what happened," he continued.

"This is true. Last year, about a week before the show, the producers asked me if I wanted to do some comedy with the accountants and I said, 'Nah, I don't want to do comedy with the accountant'. So then the accountants went ahead and did comedy on their own," he laughed.

Last year, the biggest blunder in Oscars history unfolded when La La Land was wrongly announced as the 2017 Best Picture instead of rightful winner, Moonlight.

Last year La La Land were announced as the winners, but learned whilst on stage to collect their award that there had been a mistake. Source: Getty

Actor Warren Beatty who made the mistake later said he was given an envelope containing the wrong card, which was what caused the confusion reigned.

It was cleared up when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped forward to correct the error, but not before the whole crew from the musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had poured onstage.

"I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake," he told the stunned crowd, before turning to the cast of the rival film. "Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

Moonlight was the actual winner. Source: Channel Nine

The jokes by the show host didn't end there, with Jimmy criticising Harvey Weinstein.

"Here's how clueless Hollywood is about women," he proclaimed, "we made a women called 'What women want' and it starred Mel Gibson. Kind of all you need to know."

"The academy, as you're no doubt aware," he said continuing, "took action last year to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks. There were a lot of great nominees but Harvey deserved it the most."

And on more of a serious note Kimmel brought up the #MeToo movement.

"I hope you will listen to many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like #MeToo and Time's Up and never again movement, because what they are doing is important," he said.

"Things are changing for the better," the host revealed, adding, "they are making sure of that. It is positive change. This is a night for positivity."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top