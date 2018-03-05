Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Oscars envelope gaffe

It was the gaffe that left Hollywood speechless at last year's Oscars, as the wrong winner for Best Film was dramatically announced.

And at this year's Oscars, the 2018 Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel wasn't afraid to bring it up. Legend.

"I do want to mention. This year when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," the comedian said.

He went on to reassure the audience that the auditors from Pricewaterhouse Coopers were doing all they could to prevent any slip-ups this time around, after joking they had planned the gaffe the whole time last year.

"We don't want another thing," said Jimmy.

"What happened last year was unfortunate. I've not told this story in public. Because I wanted to save it for

tonight but here's what happened," he continued.

"This is true. Last year, about a week before the show, the producers asked me if I wanted to do some comedy with the accountants and I said, 'Nah, I don't want to do comedy with the accountant'. So then the accountants went ahead and did comedy on their own," he laughed.

Last year, the biggest blunder in Oscars history unfolded when La La Land was wrongly announced as the 2017 Best Picture instead of rightful winner, Moonlight.

Actor Warren Beatty who made the mistake later said he was given an envelope containing the wrong card, which was what caused the confusion reigned.

It was cleared up when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped forward to correct the error, but not before the whole crew from the musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had poured onstage.

"I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake," he told the stunned crowd, before turning to the cast of the rival film. "Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

The jokes by the show host didn't end there, with Jimmy criticising Harvey Weinstein.

"Here's how clueless Hollywood is about women," he proclaimed, "we made a women called 'What women want' and it starred Mel Gibson. Kind of all you need to know."

"The academy, as you're no doubt aware," he said continuing, "took action last year to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks. There were a lot of great nominees but Harvey deserved it the most."

And on more of a serious note Kimmel brought up the #MeToo movement.

"I hope you will listen to many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like #MeToo and Time's Up and never again movement, because what they are doing is important," he said.

"Things are changing for the better," the host revealed, adding, "they are making sure of that. It is positive change. This is a night for positivity."

