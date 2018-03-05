The amazing secret behind this Oscars gown

Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno proved she has still got it at 86 as she graced the Oscars red carpet.

She looked stunning in a classic strapless gown with gold detailing on the skirt of the dress.

But there's one secret behind her Oscars gown which many may not have known: Rita has worn it to the Academy Awards before, all the way back in 1962.

It was the year she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story.

And 56 years later, Rita still looked just as amazing in the gown, just having a slight adjustment to the neckline.

Reflecting on the moment she won her Oscar all those years ago, she admitted she wasn't even expecting to win.

"I had no idea I was going to win," she told E! host Ryan Seacrest. "I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for Judgement at Nuremberg."

The veteran actress holds a title only 12 other actors and actresses hold.

She has an Academy Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award all to her name.

That is a true legend right there.

