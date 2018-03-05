News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno proved she has still got it at 86 as she graced the Oscars red carpet.

The amazing secret behind this Oscars gown

The amazing secret behind this Oscars gown

She looked stunning in a classic strapless gown with gold detailing on the skirt of the dress.

But there's one secret behind her Oscars gown which many may not have known: Rita has worn it to the Academy Awards before, all the way back in 1962.

There's an amazing secret behind Rita Moreno's Oscars gown. Source: Getty

It was the year she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story.

And 56 years later, Rita still looked just as amazing in the gown, just having a slight adjustment to the neckline.

Rita Moreno Academy Awards 1962

Rita has worn the gown to the Academy Awards before, all the way back in 1962 when she won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Source: Getty

Academy Awards 2018 Rita Moreno

And 56 years later, Rita still looked just as amazing in the gown, just making a slight adjustment to the neckline. Source: Getty

Reflecting on the moment she won her Oscar all those years ago, she admitted she wasn't even expecting to win.

"I had no idea I was going to win," she told E! host Ryan Seacrest. "I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland for Judgement at Nuremberg."

Rita Moreno 1962 Oscars

It was the year she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story. Source: Getty

The veteran actress holds a title only 12 other actors and actresses hold.

She has an Academy Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award all to her name.

That is a true legend right there.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

