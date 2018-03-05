Samara Weaving goes from Summer Bay to Oscars

News

The 26-year-old looked incredible as she joined the biggest names in the film biz on Sunday night for the 2018 Oscars.

Ditching her Summer Bay bikini for something a little more appropriate for the red carpet, Samara wowed in a pink and coral gown.

samara weaving oscars

Australian actress Samara Weaving attended the 2018 Oscars. Source: Getty

Samara played Indigo Walker on Home And Away from 2009 to 2013.

Since then, her eyes have been set on Hollywood, and now she's got there.

samara weaving bikini

That's quite a glam change from her Home And Away days. Source: Instagram/samweaving

samara weaving academy awards

Ditching her Summer Bay bikini for something a little more appropriate for the red carpet, Samara wowed in a pink and coral gown. Source: Getty

The niece of Australian actor Hugo Weaving was at the 2018 Academy Awards in LA on Sunday night as her film Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri was nominated.

Apart from her supporting role in the movie, she's also been creating a buzz with her role in comedy-horror The Babysitter.

samara weaving home and away

Samara played Indigo Walker on Home And Away from 2009 to 2013. Source: Channel Seven

