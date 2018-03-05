Samara Weaving goes from Summer Bay to Oscars

Since appearing on Home And Away as Indigo Walker, Aussie actress Samara Weaving has truly made her mark in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old looked incredible as she joined the biggest names in the film biz on Sunday night for the 2018 Oscars.

Ditching her Summer Bay bikini for something a little more appropriate for the red carpet, Samara wowed in a pink and coral gown.

Samara played Indigo Walker on Home And Away from 2009 to 2013.

Since then, her eyes have been set on Hollywood, and now she's got there.

The niece of Australian actor Hugo Weaving was at the 2018 Academy Awards in LA on Sunday night as her film Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri was nominated.

Apart from her supporting role in the movie, she's also been creating a buzz with her role in comedy-horror The Babysitter.

